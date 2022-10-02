Podcast: The Bryan Harsin era should end after Auburn football's loss to the LSU Tigers

The Bryan Harsin era should end after his Auburn football team lost to the LSU Tigers in Jordan Hare Stadium Saturday night. The 21-17 loss was a result of the Auburn Tigers giving up 21 unanswered points to their SEC West foe. Robby Ashford looked great passing for over 300 yards. Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter ran the ball better than what the offense has done so far this year. Koy Moore had moments as well.

This loss adds another poor second-half showing on offense that has led the Auburn football team to a loss against a team that they should have been able to beat. Bryan Harsin's program has been unable to score points consistently in the second half of games.

On today's special Sunday Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Darrell Dapprich of Montgomery radio fame. They discuss and react to the Auburn football loss to the LSU Tigers and what it means moving forward this college football season.

After this game, LSU now finds itself ranked 25th in the AP Poll.

