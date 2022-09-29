Skip to main content

Podcast: What should Auburn football fans know about the LSU Tigers?

Here's what LSU thinks about Saturday's matchup.

The Auburn football team will host the LSU Tigers for their second SEC game of the 2022 college football season. After the Auburn Tigers found a way to win against the Missouri Tigers, they will look to go to 2-0 in SEC play when LSU comes to Jordan Hare Stadium.

The biggest obstacle for Bryan Harsin and this Auburn football team is finding a way to score points. The LSU defense is strong against the run. With Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter as key parts of the offense, Robby Ashford will need to be able to find guys like Koy Moore and John Samuel Shenker down the field to move the chains.

On today’s Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Caroline Fenton of Locked On LSU for a crossover edition of the podcast. They discuss how Auburn football can win, what the LSU Tigers will be trying to do, and predictions for Saturday’s SEC West showdown. 

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels runs the ball against Southern University during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Baton Rouge, La. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP)
Podcasts

Podcast: What should Auburn football fans know about the LSU Tigers?

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin reacts after the game during the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Auburn Tigers 24-22 in 4OT.
Football

National football writer doesn't think Auburn would be capable of luring a premiere head football coach

By Lindsay Crosby
Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) gains a first down during the game between the Missouri Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 24, 2022.
Football

Five stats you need to know for Auburn vs LSU

By Lance Dawe
Sep 4, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers mascot Mike the Tiger before the game against the Florida State Seminoles at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Five reasons Auburn could struggle against LSU

By Andrew Stefaniak
Oct 30, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers cornerback Trey Elston (22) and linebacker Zakoby McClain (9) celebrate with fans defeating the Mississippi Rebels at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Five reasons the Auburn Tigers defeat the LSU Tigers

By Cooper Posey
TJ Finley runs vs Penn State.
Football

Auburn quarterback TJ Finley to miss LSU game with sprain in throwing shoulder

By Lance Dawe
Patriots defensive back #31 Jonathan Jones celebrates a 2nd quarter interception. 04 Patriots 092522 Bb
Football

Jonathan Jones and Jamel Dean have been graded well so far this season

By Andrew Stefaniak
Nov 6, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin looks onto the field during the second half of the game against the Liberty Flames at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Football

The Lane Train: Next stop, Auburn?

By Jack Singley