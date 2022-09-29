Podcast: What should Auburn football fans know about the LSU Tigers?

The Auburn football team will host the LSU Tigers for their second SEC game of the 2022 college football season. After the Auburn Tigers found a way to win against the Missouri Tigers, they will look to go to 2-0 in SEC play when LSU comes to Jordan Hare Stadium.

The biggest obstacle for Bryan Harsin and this Auburn football team is finding a way to score points. The LSU defense is strong against the run. With Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter as key parts of the offense, Robby Ashford will need to be able to find guys like Koy Moore and John Samuel Shenker down the field to move the chains.

On today’s Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Caroline Fenton of Locked On LSU for a crossover edition of the podcast. They discuss how Auburn football can win, what the LSU Tigers will be trying to do, and predictions for Saturday’s SEC West showdown.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

