2026 Quarterback Recruit Visits Auburn for Second Time
The Auburn Tigers hosted another major recruit this past weekend. Three-star quarterback Travis Burgess returned to Auburn for the first time since January. Since that trip, On3’s Steve Wiltfong has made an “expert prediction” that the quarterback will be headed to the Plains once he makes a decision. So far, the Tigeras are the only school classified as “warm”, according to 247Sports.
"Just the coaches, the environment and just the community itself," Burgess said. "I think that's the biggest thing for me is it's bigger than football...Coming to a game, just seeing the community, seeing how they love the fans, how they interact with the players. Once you have a community behind you, it's hard to turn down a program like this."
It would be a massive signing for the Tigers, as it would pretty much lock up getting a top quarterback every season through 2027. With the Tigers acquiring Jackson Arnold through the portal as well as recruiting five-star Deuce Knight this season, they can focus on getting Burgess in 2026, and potentially Boca Raton quarterback Champ Smith in 2027 to continue the influx of talent to Auburn.
The quarterback plays for Grayson in Loganville, Ga. and is a two-time state champion. As he is in the Class of 2026, he could add to the state championship total with his senior season coming in the final. Other schools in the picture for Burgess outside of Auburn are the Duke Blue Devils, the Wisconsin Badgers, the Appalachian State Mountaineers and the Arizona State Sun Devils.
In 2024, Burgess went 154-for-256 on completions. He also had 2,255 passing yards, 23 passing touchdowns and only four interceptions. He was a bit of a double threat. He also had 58 rushing attempts for 596 yards and four touchdowns.
With the Tigers in the driver’s seat for Burgess’ signature, it will be important for Auburn to have things ready when he returns once more for his official visit starting May 30. It will likely be their last chance to impress the quarterback before he announces his commitment.