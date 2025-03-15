2027 Quarterback Recruit Plans to Visit Auburn
The Auburn Tigers are full-steam ahead on the next few years of recruiting. Back in January, Tigers’ quarterbacks coach Kent Austin traveled to Boca Raton to give three-star quarterback Champ Smith an official offer.
Smith is in the 2027 recruiting class and has already received 14 offers so far. Other schools that have offered the quarterback include the Kentucky Wildcats, the Arkansas Razorbacks, the Ole Miss Rebels and the South Carolina Gamecocks.
After receiving the offer, he visited Auburn. That trip was a week ago. According to Auburn Rivals, that trip went so well that the quarterback is already planning to make a trip back to Auburn.
"It meant a lot to me because he told me I was all the only quarterback he was coming to see in South Florida," Smith said, per Auburn Rivals. "Mind you, I had never [planned to go] to one of their camps or anything like that. A lot of coaches are like ‘Oh come to our camp so for us,’ but Coach Austin, he watched my 10th grade film, my ninth grade film and my eighth grade film he said he was blown away. That obviously meant a lot to me."
Smith is planning another trip to visit several programs and the Tigers are expected to be on that list. It’s no surprise that Coach Austin is impressed with the young quarterback. As a freshman, he completed 141-of-233 passes for 1.972 yards, 20 touchdowns and just seven picks. He also is a bit of a scrambler. He ran for 142 yards and two touchdowns as well.
The Auburn Tigers have Jackson Arnold and Deuce Knight joining the team this season. But, by the time Smith would hypothetically join the Tigers, Arnold would already be gone and Knight would be an upperclassman and could be passing the torch.
Until then, both parties will have to continue to impress each other as Smith still has two more seasons of high school football. If Smith maintains his level of play through the remainder of his high school, it won’t just be Coach Austin who visits Boca Raton.