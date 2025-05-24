Auburn Among Top Schools for OL Prospect
The Auburn Tigers had several potential targets over the weekend on the Plains. One such prospect was three-star offensive lineman Dominic Harris from Las Vegas.
Harris is looking to whittle his list down to just four. It appears that one school has already found itself in that shortlist.
"They were already one of my top schools," Harris said. "They’re definitely going to be in my top four when I drop that."
This stage will be a major step for Harris as jumps down to four schools. He currently has six schools that are classified as ‘warm’, according to 247Sports. Those schools are the Auburn, Arizona State, Washington, Arizona, Utah and Oregon.
Compared to the rest of the group, the Tigers are the only team east of Texas, which is interesting to note. One of the reasons why may have to do with the SEC facilities and relationships Harris has built at the Plains already.
"The facility is great," Harris said. "One of the best I have been to. The coaching staff is like a family. They make everyone feel wanted. I have talked to every single person here and they all seem true. They really want me here."
Offensive line coach Jake Thornton has been one of the coaches that has built a relationship with Harris. He believes 6-foot-7, 335-pounder could play anywhere along the line and shore up the holes the Tigers need to fill after a season where they gave up 27 sacks as a group.
If the Tigers are able to do better this upcoming season, the addition of Harris will be a cherry on top come 2026, allowing them to not miss a beat when they lose the current veteran starters to graduation. It might be the perfect storm that allows Harris to compete for a starting job.