Auburn Makes Bold Push for 5-Star Offensive Lineman
The Auburn Tigers continue their aggressive recruiting for 2026 as they are now in pursuit of Las Vegas native, Dominic Harris. Harris, a 6-foot-7, 335-pound five-star recruit has seen major interest from four schools so far. The lineman also competes in track and field, participating in shot put and discus, per 247Sports via MileSplit.
Teams Competing for Harris
Just Auburn, Washington, Arizona and Utah have scheduled official visits for Harris so far. The Tigers will host Harris on May 16. It is the only school outside of the West that is in his top four schools.
"Just the way their coaching staff has been talking to me," Harris said on why he's officially visiting Auburn. "It's like I have a bond with them right now.” He went on to say, “My top four, [Auburn]'s one of them," Harris said. "The coaching staff is great. I love it. I love the coaching staff."
"He's a great coach," Harris said. "He develops players very well. He sends players to the league. That's all I'm looking for. He's the coach I've been looking for. When I'm looking for a place for coaching, where I want to be for the next three to four years, that's what I look for. I look for a coach that sends players to the league, develops them."
Head coach Hugh Freeze and offensive line coach Jake Thornton have been in talks with
Harris for almost two months. Harris stated that Auburn checks a lot of boxes that he is looking for, including what he is looking for in Coach Thornton. Regarding Harris’ desire to have a coach who will develop him, the Tigers are trending upward with transfer Jackson Arnold and the future of Deuce Knight.
Harris is part of the 2026 class, which means he will protect part of the Tigers’ present and future in quarterback Jackson Arnold and quarterback Deuce Knight who will join the Tigers this upcoming football season. At his size and talent, he would get playing time pretty early on.