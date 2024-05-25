Auburn Commit Schedules Official Visit To The Plains
The Auburn Tigers will see more of one of the members of their 2025 recruiting class soon.
As official visit season is about to hit college football over the next few months, expect several Auburn Tiger commits and targets to make their way back to campus this summer.
According to a report from Auburn Live, Auburn offensive line commitment Tai Buster has scheduled his official visit to Auburn on May 31 through June 2. Buster's last visit was back in March.
That weekend will be a huge weekend for Auburn recruiting as several key targets are expected to be in town for visits.
Buster hails from A L Brown High School in Kannapolis, NC. He carries a 6-foot-3, 280=pound frame. He played a lot of left tackle during his junior season but projects to be an interior lineman at the next level with the Auburn.
"Buster shows a good “punch” with initial contact," Auburn Daily Recruiting Writer Brian Smith wrote when he committed. "Once he’s engaged with the opponent, his natural strength usually wins out. Playing in a zone scheme, he reaches the second level quickly and seals off the backside of the play.
Auburn beat out seveal schools for Buster's commitment. Florida, Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Penn State, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Maryland, Wake Forest, Liberty, Boston College, and Duke, among others all offered him a scholarship.
Buster is one of several offensive linemen now a part of the 2025 recruiting class. Spencer Dowland and Tavaris Dice are both committed to the Tigers to play offensive line.