Auburn DL Commit Cracks Top-10 Ranking After Rivals300 Update

The defensive line positions have historically been some of the more consistent high-level positions for the Auburn Tigers, and Alex Golesh and company seem to want to keep that trend alive. Recently, four-star defensive lineman Donivan Moore committed to the Tigers, and now he has made the top-10 list for best defensive linemen in his class after Rivals updated its rankings for the 2027 recruiting class.

Coming in at the 10th spot, the 6-foot-4, 280-pound Moore represents one of the nine four-stars on the list, with only Jalen Brewster, a Texas Tech commit, earning a five-star classification ahead of the group’s senior year of high school.

Of course, much is likely to change as the 2027 class wraps up their high school playing time, and Moore could very well find himself rising on that list if he keeps the pace he has established in his first few years of high school.

Though Moore is rated as the 10th-best defensive lineman in the Rivals300 rankings, his 247 Sports recruiting page tells a different story. According to those metrics, Moore is the sixth-best defensive lineman in the class, while standing alone as the best player in the state of Alabama.

Of course, different recruiting programs use different metrics and statistics to determine their rankings, but Moore’s consistency as a top-level player bodes incredibly well for the future of DJ Durkin’s defense, as well as the Tigers’ future in recruiting the 2027 class.

The Tigers have lost a significant amount of defensive talent in 2026, as they are set to return just two defensive starters, but Moore looks to be the beginning of the future of Golesh’s defense. The Tigers have also offered several top 2027 commits, including a trio of three-star linebackers, so recruiting is clearly far from completed at this time for Auburn.

Though the future of the team remains uncertain with how sparse Auburn’s current 2027 class is, Moore’s commitment to the Tigers could be the catalyst that brings in many other big defensive names, especially due to how highly ranked he is by just about every major recruiting source.