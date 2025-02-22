Auburn Eyes Four-Star 2026 Defensive Recruit
The Auburn Tigers continue their success in the early 2026 recruitment cycle as they pursue four-star safety/nickelback Xavier Lherisse. Lherisse plays football at Eau Gallie in Melbourne, Fla. and has 50 offers, per 247Sports.
Along with the Tigers, Florida State, Notre Dame, Oregon and Alabama all have offered the four-star safety among others. So far, he has four official visits scheduled. He has already taken an unofficial visit to Auburn back in January. His official visit will be on May 30.
How Lherisse Could Help the Tigers' Defense
Lherisse is a three-sport athlete, playing football, guard in basketball and is a star centerfielder for his school as well as being one of the most coveted safeties in the country. He is currently the 31st safety in the nation and 60th-best athlete in the state of Florida, according to 247Sports Composite.
Over the last three seasons, Lherisse has been an absolute ballhawk. He has made 119 tackles, 16 interceptions, 12 pass deflections and four forced fumbles. With head coach Hugh Freeze continuing to add pieces to his defense, Lherisse would be a massive addition should he sign with the Tigers. Both of the safeties this year struggled to force turnovers. Lherisse could easily be playing in his nickel position or in a more natural safety position should Freeze or safeties coach TJ Rushing believe he will be ready.
The good news is that Lherisse still has another year to develop in high school before making his decision. On top of that, Auburn got on campus early. He has already made an unofficial visit to campus for Junior Day. He also attended Junior Days at Florida State and Notre Dame. Both of the other schools have also scheduled official visits with Lherisse as well as Auburn and Oregon soon.