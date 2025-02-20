Auburn Favorites to Land 2026 QB Recruit
Quarterback prospect Travis Burgess out of Loganville, Ga., recently attended Under Armour Atlanta Camp wearing an Auburn Tigers backpack. This could be a strong indicator that the Tigers are currently leading the race for Burgess.
Rivals ranks Burgess as a three-star and the No. 27 quarterback in the nation. He also claims offers from Mississippi State, North Carolina, Duke and Virginia Tech among others. However, only the Tigers have managed to get an official visit scheduled. The Tigers will have that visit later this spring on May 30.
Burgress made the annoucement on his personal social media account.
The Tigers have been monitoring Burgess for a while now. The 6-foot-5, 205-pound quarterback out of Loganville, Ga. plays football at Grayson. The quarterback led the team to its fourth state championship in 2024, its first since 2020.
Last season, Burgess finished with 154-of-256 with 23 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He also had 58 rushing attempts for 596 yards and four touchdowns. His dual-threat ability through the air and on the ground is naturally a major draw for any program looking to get better.
There is no crystal ball prediction for where he will commit to but he is currently listed as "warm" on Auburn, according to 247 Sports. On3 gives Auburn a 90.9% chance to land his commitment.
Auburn’s Crowded Quarterback Room
With the Tigers getting quarterback Jackson Arnold and Deuce Knight this season, both of whom could still be around in 2026, the addition of another quarterback could be interesting. Arnold is only a junior and Knight just got to the school. Not to mention the many other quarterbacks already vying for a chance to show off their abilities to head coach Hugh Freeze. How Freeze handles this predicament before any of the quarterbacks hit the field will be something for him to worry about should a talent like Burgess commit to the Tigers.