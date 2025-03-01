Auburn Four-Star Safety Target Announces Commitment
The Auburn Tigers recruiting target and four-star safety Xavier Lherisse has committed to Oregon. The safety was expected to visit the Plains on May 31. While that visit isn’t off, it will be in question with Lherisse’s commitment, according to Auburn Wire. The Tigers can always try to flip him, but in the meantime, they’ll have to go back to the drawing board.
Lherisse committed to the Ducks over Auburn, Penn State, Notre Dame and Florida State among others. The main reason he gave was that Oregon head coach Dan Lanning made him feel like a priority, per Auburn Wire.
“They have been consistent, and they love what I bring to the table," Lherisse said. "When I went up there in fall, coach [Dan] Lanning treated me like I was already a part of the program. I feel like he has a plan of how they will use me and I can be an impact there.”
Unfortunately for the Tigers fans, unless Lherisse keeps his visit at the end of May, the safety will head to the Pacific Northwest to play in the Big Ten. Should Lherisse have his mind changed, the four aforementioned programs will likely have the best shots at getting him to commit (Auburn, Penn State, Notre Dame and Florida State).
For the Tigers, Lherisse would fit in perfectly alongside safety Kaleb Harris who started as a freshman. Harris had quite a productive year, making 44 tackles and three pass deflections. On top of that, Lherisse would likely get a lot more playing time with the Tigers.
Lherisse’s official visit with the Tigers is the only visit currently scheduled during May. Every other visit will take place during June. Whether he plans on visiting the schools will be something to watch for as we near those dates in the early summer.