Auburn Impresses 2027 Four-Star Quarterback Recruit During Visit
While March may be mad about college basketball, Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze and his team of coaches continue to bring in recruits to the Plains in hopes of them falling in love with the school.
One of these recruits is Trent Seaborn, the quarterback of Thompson High (Ala.). Two of his teammates, five-star Edge linebacker Jared Smith and four-star Anquon Fegans, were part of the 2025 recruiting class.
Seaborn recently made a visit to Auburn to see the campus in person, which is particularly easy due to the fact that they are in-state.
"The way that Coach Freeze recruits, he's gotten a bunch of big-time recruits, especially in-state guys over the past couple years," Seaborn said. "I think, even though the last few seasons might not have been as intended, I can see the progress. They're slowly starting to build, really get back to their glory days, and I'm really excited to see what they've got going this season."
Auburn also has safety Kaleb Harris who played at Thompson and started this past season for the Tigers.
Seaborn was made the starting quarterback on the varsity team at Thompson when he was just in eighth grade. He is a high school sophomore currently and has already led the team to 7A State Championship. In his freshman season, he completed 195 passes on 271 attempts. He also had 27 passing touchdowns with just six interceptions. He topped it off with 20 scrambles for 80 yards and two touchdowns.
Despite the great visit to Seaborn, the 2027 recruit still has a long way to go. He still has no favorites at the moment. Currently, some other schools in the picture are the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Arizona State Sun Devils, the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Florida State Seminoles.