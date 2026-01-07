Auburn Lands Offensive Lineman from Transfer Portal

The Auburn Tigers’ offensive line has taken a beating in the first few days of the NCAA Transfer Portal, with top pieces like Xavier Chaplin announcing they would be departing from the program and three others declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Thankfully for the Tigers, Auburn head coach Alex Golesh appears to have a plan far beyond what former Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze left him and has already begun to find his pieces in the portal. The latest of these is Stanton Ramil, who is transferring into Auburn via Michigan State.

BREAKING: Michigan State transfer OL Stanton Ramil has signed with Auburn, @PeteNakos reports 🦅https://t.co/7L6Ey1ncl9 pic.twitter.com/gDsai3VtdI — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 7, 2026

Ramil is the Tigers’ 11th transfer signing of this cycle, but just the second transfer that hasn’t played for Golesh before, as the vast majority of new Auburn transfers are coming from USF, where Golesh previously coached.

What happens next for the Auburn Tigers? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Auburn Tigers news delivered to your inbox daily!

Ramil is rated as the 11th-best offensive lineman in the portal this year, netting himself a three-star rating by 247Sports. He was a four-star out of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama, and played in 11 games for the Spartans during his redshirt freshman campaign.

He is also Auburn's first offensive line transfer signee of the 2026 portal cycle.

Since he’ll have three more years of eligibility to offer the Tigers, he’s certainly the type of long-term solution Golesh appears to be looking for. He will join Kail Ellis, another sophomore, on the offensive line in the 2026 season.

With the Tigers' recent acquisition of quarterback Byrum Brown, things are beginning to take shape for Auburn’s 2026 offense. Golesh will surely continue hunting through the portal, looking for other top-level pieces to add to his already talented roster.

More From Auburn Tigers on SI