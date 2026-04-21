Auburn Making Big Push for DL Recruit

The Auburn Tigers’ defensive line has been one of the most consistent parts of the roster over the years, and Alex Golesh and company are working hard to make sure that trend continues. On Saturday, the Tigers hosted Tysley Gaison-Salanoa, and they are pushing hard to make an impression on the defensive lineman.

Gaison-Salanoa is a class of 2029 defensive lineman who originally hails from Mililani, Hawai’i, though he transferred to Thompson High School in Alabama ahead of this season. He has yet to play a regular-season snap in Alabama, and yet the Tigers are making a big push for him.

After his visit, Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with Gaison-Salanoa to chat all things Auburn, and he shed some light on exactly how Auburn is trying to recruit him.

“As a whole it was an amazing experience from the second I walked in to the end of the game. I loved the atmosphere,” he said. “I got to speak to D-line Coach King-Williams, he told me Auburn is the place to be. I also talked with Coach Golesh, who said this is where it’s at and that I should be thinking Auburn.”

So, Auburn is clearly pushing hard to be top-of-mind for the young recruit, but how is it working? After all, big talk does not mean much if the recruit is not interested.

“Auburn was amazing and I loved it, so it’s up there for me,” he said. “Right now I’m focused on working and earning opportunities… I’d love to come back during the season. I love what they got going on, it’s gonna be special.”

Since Gaison-Salanoa visited for the spring game, he was able to experience Jordan-Hare Stadium in a gameday-like environment, and the legendary venue certainly made its mark on him.

“That was my first time stepping onto an SEC field,” he said, “and it will be an unforgettable memory for me, especially because I got to experience it with my family.”

Though Gaison-Salanoa still has a full three seasons left in high school, barring a reclassification, he already has an idea of exactly what kind of school he is looking for, as well as what he can offer said program.

“My ideal college is a place where I fit the system, can develop, and be pushed to reach the next level,” he said. “I understand my role and how I fit in the defense, and I’m gonna do my job every play.”

For now, Gaison-Salanoa will get a chance to prove himself at one of the highest levels in high school sports, which will be a big change from playing in Hawai’i. However, Gaison-Salanoa believes he is ready for the challenge.

“I’m excited to compete out here and be surrounded by top programs in the #1 conference,” he said. “I’m just focused on getting better every day and proving what I can do.”

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