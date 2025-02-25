Auburn Making Strides to Flip Alabama 2027 Four-Star Commit
The Auburn Tigers are in hot pursuit of four-star edge linebacker Jabarruis “Chicken” Garror. He’s being recruited by the Tigers’ new defensive ends coach Roc Bellantoni - a key coach on the trail. It’s rumored that the Tigers are now second on the list behind the Crimson Tide.
Why Auburn is Interested in Garror
Garror still has a couple seasons left in high school. Despite this, he is a highly touted recruit. According to 247Sports, Garror is rated as the top recruit in the state, the sixth-best edge in the nation and 40th-best recruit in the nation for the class of 2027.
In 2024, the freshman destroyed expectations as he put video game numbers for his team, Vigor in Mobile, Ala. In his freshman season, he made 104 tackles, 56 tackles for loss, 21.5 sacks and forced four fumbles.
"They had a good signing class," Garror said, per Auburn Rivals . "A few from my area, like [Antonio Coleman], they had him and the running back. They had a few from my area, so I'd like to give them a chance to see what they got."
If Auburn is able to convert their top-10 recruiting classes (2024 and 2025) to success on the field, they may be able to steal a talent like Garror at the expense of in-state rival Alabama, whom Garror is currently committed to. If Garror chooses the Tigers, they will have a significant number of defensive recruits in different classes with Jourdain Crawford signing in 2025, Hezekiah Harris headlining the 2026 class and Garror potentially headlining the 2027 class
Where Does Garror’s Recruiting Stand?
After the two Alabama-based schools, Garror has 25 other offers on the table. They include Kentucky, South Carolina and Alabama State among others. Currently, none of these teams have visits scheduled which makes sense considering he has only just completed his freshman season.