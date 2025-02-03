Auburn Predicted to Land Top WR Recruit as Programs in Running Narrows
The Auburn Tigers are viewed as in the lead for a top 2026 recruit as the list of teams in the running narrows.
Four-star wide receiver Cedarian Morgan narrowed his list of programs in the running down to 10 and Auburn is one of them. The Tigers up are against four other SEC rivals as well for Morgan: Alabama, Georgia, Florida and Tennessee.
Morgan is the top recruit from Alabama and is the No. 2 player at his position and the No. 10 player overall in the country, according to 247 Sports. The outlet’s Crystal Ball has Auburn and Alabama as the leading programs predicted to land him with Auburn with the highest chance.
Meanwhile, On3 gives Auburn a 90.6% chance of landing him.
Early on in the game, Auburn’s 2026 recruiting class is ranked seventh in the country and third in the SEC. The strong recruiting trail in 2025 that currently has them ranked sixth has continued into the next cycle early on.
The Tigers finished with six of the top 10 players from Alabama in the recruiting class last season and have two from the 2026 class already committed. Edge Hezekiah Harris (No. 2) and linebacker JaMichael Garret (No. 9) have given Auburn their verbal commitment.
Along with Morgan, Auburn is heavily favored to land four-star edge Anthony Jones’ commitment.