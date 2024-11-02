Auburn Recruiting: Gameday Visitors, News and Notes
The Auburn Tigers are trying to close out a top-5 recruiting class while laying the foundation for another one in 2026.
The Auburn versus Vanderbilt game did not disappoint with its list of unofficial visitors, some of which were eye-openers.
The Tigers had a plethora of top recruits on campus today despite the 11:45 local kickoff time. Let’s jump right into it.
- Keep an eye on 2026 defensive lineman Aiden Harris and his brother Andrew Harris, an edge rusher. Nationally, On3 placed Aiden at No. 32 and Andrew at No. 216. Coming from Weddington (N.C.) High School, both have been enjoying their trip to Auburn and the committed recruits like Jamichael Garrett, Deuce Knight, Eric Winters, and many others have been helping greet and entertain each of the Williams brothers. Each of these young men made the rounds to the local schools in North Carolina, football programs in the SEC and ACC, plus Notre Dame and Oregon. Southern California will likely be the next trip.
- Speaking of Knight, Auburn’s future quarterback was fired up about next week’s Thursday night contest for his Lucedale (Miss.) George County squad against Pascagoula (Miss.) High School. That also means Knight’s battle against top-notch 2026 safety Tylan Wilson. He’s been a playmaker with excellent ball skills and ranked the No. 147 recruit for On3. I’ll be there to watch the battle so look for a report next Friday.
- While committed to the Texas Longhorns, 2025 offensive tackle Nicolai Brooks is back at Auburn for another look at the Tigers. He’s been to Auburn multiple times, beginning with his junior year, and plays for perennial power Grayson (Ga.) High School. It’s not easy to knock off Texas for a big-time offensive tackle recruit but the Tigers are making a hard run at him. Brooks admitted that it’s either the Horns or Tigers where he’ll play his college ball. He’s ESPN’s No. 140 recruit and tips the scales at 6-foot-8 and 350 pounds.
- Auburn has continued to try and land one more top 2025 wide receiver and the target that’s been most often mentioned was CJ Wiley from Milton (Ga.) High School. That was confirmed again today. A one-time Florida State commitment until a few days ago, Wiley has grown into a receiver capable of playing any of the receiver positions for the traditional spread offense. Georgia might be Auburn’s biggest competition based on the intel. Wiley has been ranked as the No. 80 recruit by On3.
