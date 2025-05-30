Auburn Tigers Still In Contention For Four-Star Edge
The Auburn Tigers remain in pursuit of 2027 four-star edge Jabbarius “Chicken” Garror. He’s currently committed to rival Alabama, but the Tigers haven’t given up on prying him away.
Garror was on campus Thursday to visit the Plains once again. While he remains committed to the Crimson Tide, four other teams are also vying for the 38th-best recruit in the class of 2027. Along with Auburn, Kentucky, Ohio State and South Carolina are considered in the running. The two Alabama schools appear to be the front runners.
"[I am] trying to get to know the coaches more down at Auburn," Garror said on why he made the trip. “More and more, you know, because I like this place a lot."
In 2024, Garror made 104 tackles, 56 tackles for loss, 21.5 sacks, five pass break-ups and four forced fumbles. It has turned a lot of recruiters’ heads as they try to catch up and flip the Crimson Tide commit.
During his visit, Garror spent the most time with edge and linebackers coach Roc Bellantoni and defensive line coach Vontrell King-Williams. The two coaches explained to Garror how he would be used should he join the Tigers.
"They’re both great coaches," Garror said. "Coach Roc was just telling me how he sees me fitting in the defense. He wants me to come down more so I can spend more time with him. You know, see what I can be used in toward defense-wise."
Garror will spend a second day with the coaches in Auburn. Garror will visit other programs over the summer, including Florida State, Florida, Miami and Alabama. Garror could have an update after those trips.