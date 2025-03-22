Auburn Tigers Fast in Pursuit of Four-Star Tight End
Blue-chip tight-end recruit Xavier Tiller is one of the latest recruits to be offered by the Auburn Tigers. Tiller is 6-4, 212 pounds according to 247Sports. The tight end is in the class of 2026 and plays his high school football at Langston Hughes (Ga.).
While Tiller won’t be in college for a couple of years, the Tigers already know that they desperately need someone of Tiller’s caliber at tight end. Currently, they have senior Brandon Frazier and junior Preston Howard, who transferred from Maryland. In 2026, if they are able to add Tiller, the Tigers could be set for the next three to four years.
At this point, Tiller has 35 offers so far, four of which 247Sports has a ‘warm’ designation on. The Tigers are among four programs in Tiller’s list alongside the Florida State Seminoles, the Alabama Crimson Tide and USC Trojans. All four schools have official visits planned in the semi-near future. Auburn’s visit with Tiller is scheduled for June 6.
According to 247Sports, for the 2026 class, Tiller is the 149th-best recruit in the nation, the ninth-best tight end and the 14th-best recruit in the state of Georgia. His stats have been impressive so far at Langston Hughes. In 2023, he made 25 catches for 352 yards and seven touchdowns. In 2024, he had a similar season with 25 more catches for 344 yards and three touchdowns.
The Seminoles have him as a top target already and he still has time to improve in high school. It wouldn’t be surprising if the Tigers also have the tight end as a priority as well in the 2026 class. Currently, the Crystal Ball projections have Tiller headed to Auburn, according to Christian Clemente of AuburnUndercover.
That visit in early June will be quite important for Auburn as they try to steal the tight end out of Georgia.