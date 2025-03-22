Auburn Daily

Auburn Tigers Fast in Pursuit of Four-Star Tight End

The Auburn Tigers offered a tight-end recruit whose freshman year would line up perfectly with when they'll need some young blood to step in

Austin Walls

Auburn offered a player at a position they will need help at
Auburn offered a player at a position they will need help at / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
In this story:

Blue-chip tight-end recruit Xavier Tiller is one of the latest recruits to be offered by the Auburn Tigers. Tiller is 6-4, 212 pounds according to 247Sports. The tight end is in the class of 2026 and plays his high school football at Langston Hughes (Ga.). 

While Tiller won’t be in college for a couple of years, the Tigers already know that they desperately need someone of Tiller’s caliber at tight end. Currently, they have senior Brandon Frazier and junior Preston Howard, who transferred from Maryland. In 2026, if they are able to add Tiller, the Tigers could be set for the next three to four years. 

At this point, Tiller has 35 offers so far, four of which 247Sports has a ‘warm’ designation on. The Tigers are among four programs in Tiller’s list alongside the Florida State Seminoles, the Alabama Crimson Tide and USC Trojans. All four schools have official visits planned in the semi-near future. Auburn’s visit with Tiller is scheduled for June 6

According to 247Sports, for the 2026 class, Tiller is the 149th-best recruit in the nation, the ninth-best tight end and the 14th-best recruit in the state of Georgia. His stats have been impressive so far at Langston Hughes.  In 2023, he made 25 catches for 352 yards and seven touchdowns. In 2024, he had a similar season with 25 more catches for 344 yards and three touchdowns. 

The Seminoles have him as a top target already and he still has time to improve in high school. It wouldn’t be surprising if the Tigers also have the tight end as a priority as well in the 2026 class. Currently, the Crystal Ball projections have Tiller headed to Auburn, according to Christian Clemente of AuburnUndercover. 

That visit in early June will be quite important for Auburn as they try to steal the tight end out of Georgia. 

More From Auburn Tigers on SI

feed

Published
Austin Walls
AUSTIN WALLS

Austin Walls is a University of Florida Sports Journalism graduate. He has covered different sports, from motorsport, professional and college football, professional and college basketball, women's basketball and hockey among others. He has spent most of his time focusing on the SEC Conference, but has spent time covering the AAC, MWC and ACC.

Home/Recruiting