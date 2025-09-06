Auburn Tigers Set to Host Multiple Important Recruits for Ball State Game
The Auburn Tigers' 2026 class leaves a lot to be desired at the moment, currently ranked as the 51st-ranked class in the nation.
While it is a far cry from the top-10 classes that Hugh Freeze has produced in his first two years with the program, he will have an opportunity to change that this weekend with multiple important recruits on campus to watch Auburn's home opener against Ball State, according to On3's Jeffrey Lee.
First, Auburn’s already dominant defensive line could see some improvements with four-star defensive lineman Corey Wells, who has previously said the Tigers have been recruiting him hard. Wells is currently committed to Texas and will be in attendance for the Ball State game.
Joining Wells as a defensive line visitor is Tico Crittendon, another four-star from Georgia. Crittendon is currently committed to the Florida State Seminoles.
Chris Wells, the aforementioned brother of Corey Wells, will also be in attendance for the Tigers’ home kickoff. He’s a three-star linebacker who’s currently committed to South Alabama, whom the Tigers will play in next week’s game.
On the other side of the ball, four-star tight end Xavier Tiller will be present on an official visit to the Tigers. He, like Crittendon, is committed to the Gus Malzahn-led offense of Florida State and is also a Georgia native.
Wrapping up the major visitors for the 2026 class is Lasiah Jackson, a four-star corner who’s currently committed to Stanford.
Auburn’s matchup against Ball State is crucial for several reasons – establishing the passing game being far from the least of the team’s worries – but the recruits in attendance are expected to play a large part in how Auburn decides to handle being a heavy favorite against Ball State. They’ve got to put on a show, after all.
Auburn's home opener against Ball State begins at 6:30 p.m. CST. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.