Auburn Tigers in Top Three For Four-Star Defensive Lineman
The Auburn Tigers hosted several different recruits over the weekend and throughout the beginning of the week on official visits. One of those recruits was four-star defensive lineman Corey Wells who hails from Petal, Miss. The official visit went so well that Wells has pushed the Tigers up into his top three schools, according to Auburn Rivals.
"I loved it, I ain't gonna lie," Wells said. "From the moment I stepped in, I already knew I was gonna love it. I mean, it's big, it's beautiful. I mean, the coach is great, and it just feels right."
The 6-foot-5, 300-pound defensive lineman has four schools classified as ‘warm’ with a fifth SEC school on the outside looking in (Arkansas). Those are the Auburn Tigers, the Mississippi State Bulldogs, the Texas Longhorns and the Ole Miss Rebels. All four teams have scheduled official visits with the defensive lineman; two of which have passed - Ole Miss on May 30 and Auburn on June 3 - and two remain: Texas on June 6 and Mississippi State on June 20.
For Wells, defensive line coach Vontrell King-Williams has the coach that has been keeping up with him and bringing him up to speed with all things Auburn-related, including building the relationship.
"Coach Vontrell, he’s a good coach, he gets after it," Wells said. "He loves his players, he's gonna teach his players, he's gonna make sure his players get after it, make sure they're good.”
Wells is in the class of 2026 and is expected to decide where he will play before the start of the fall football season. With two more visits scheduled, he will likely make a decision sometime in the next month or two. With the Tigers firmly in the top three, Wells could be headed to the Plains when he makes his decision.