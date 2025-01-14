Report: Nation's No. 1 Recruit Schedule to Visit Auburn Tigers
Top recruiting talent continues to check out what’s developing on the Plains. Five-star edge and Maryland commit Zion Elee will reportedly visit the Auburn Tigers later this month. According to the report from On3’s Chad Simmons, the word of his visit comes from the recruit himself.
According to 247 Sports, Elee is the No. 2 recruit in the county and is the top recruit at the edge position. A scouting report from May 2024 when he was a junior prospect labeled him as, “One of the more complete edge prospects in recent memory....”
Now, that would make for a major statement from the Tigers to grab a recruit of that caliber.
Auburn has a nice jump on the 2026 recruiting trail. They have six verbal commits, including a top-10 edge recruit and two top-20 linebacker recruits. In the early stages of the recruiting trail, they’re ranked sixth in the country. They have the third-best recruiting class in the SEC, trailing only Texas A&M, who has 10 commits already and Tennessee, who has a five-star commit.
That five-star commit happens to be the one player who is ranked higher than Elee in the entire class, quarterback Faizon Brandon.
Still, having a shot at the second-best recruit in the country poised Auburn to potentially outdo their strong 2025 recruiting class, which is also currently ranked sixth in the country. At one point, they were in the top five. This class could maybe even be top three.
The 2025 class had some strong recruits at their positions as well. Six of their recruits were top 10 at their position. They had two top-10 safeties as well as a top-10 linebacker, quarterback, defensive lineman and edge. It helps when you lock up nearly every top recruit from Alabama.
They already have two committed for 2026. Might as well go land the top recruit from Maryland, who is one of the best in the entire country, for good measure.