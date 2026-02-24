Highly Decorated Running Back Sets Official Auburn Visit Date, Details Offer

If there is one facet Alex Golesh and Joel Gordon have hammered home about the future offense of the Auburn Tigers, it is the running game. Golesh has already stated in several press conferences that the team is “going to run the heck out of the ball,” and he has put together a roster to match that philosophy.

However, the future of the position remains uncertain. Still, the Tigers recently offered a top-rated Pickerington (Oh.) Central 2029 running back Edmund McAllister, and he told Auburn Tigers on SI that he will be visiting the Plains on March 26.

“I just think [Auburn] is an amazing school with the facilities and the athletes they put into the league,” he said. “I feel like they can develop me as a player and make my dreams turn into reality.”

Of course, McAllister dreams of making it to the NFL, and his early high school credentials certainly seem to be those of a future pro football player. In just his freshman year, McAllister tallied 17 touchdowns and 1,400 all-purpose yards, earning him MaxPreps All-American, All-State, All-Metro, All-District and All-Conference honors. He also was the FBU Freshman All-American MVP, despite being just 14 years old for a large part of the 2025 season.

“I’m an ultimate competitor,” he said. “I just won’t stop until the whistle blows. It doesn’t matter what the score is, how it’s looking for us. I’m just going to keep going, nonstop, until the clock hits zero.”

17 TDs

1400 All Purpose Yards



MaxPreps All American ✔️

All State ✔️

All Metro ✔️

All District ✔️

All Conference ✔️

— Edmund "E-MAC" McAllister III (@Emac2029) February 13, 2026

Auburn was the first SEC offer for McAllister, who told me he models his game after Jeremiah Love and Jahmyr Gibbs. The young running back has already garnered attention from schools like Michigan State, Louisville and, ironically, USF, Alex Golesh’s former school.

“I was shaking with excitement,” McAllister said when reflecting on Auburn’s offer. “It just felt amazing.”

Auburn has built quite a strong rushing core for the 2026 season, headlined by Byrum Brown, Jeremiah Cobb, Nykahi Davenport and Bryson Washington, and if the system works, McAllister could find himself fitting nicely into a run-heavy Auburn offense not too far down the road.

“I feel like I would fit perfectly in [Auburn’s] scheme,” he said. “We run the ball heavily in our offense up here in Ohio and I’m used to that, so I feel like I’ll be in shape. I’m the player who wants the ball every play, so I feel like I would fit perfectly in that program.”