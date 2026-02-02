Pair of Elite Five-Stars Headline Auburn's Junior Day Visitors

With the 2026 NCAA Transfer Portal cycle completed and the bulk of the 2026 recruiting class signed, Auburn Tigers head coach Alex Golesh and company have already begun to focus on next year’s recruiting.

Auburn’s annual Junior Day fell on Sunday, and with it came a host of visits, including nearly two dozen four-star prospects. However, two five-stars also made a journey to the Plains, and they could very well be the next big names on Auburn’s roster.

Auburn Tigers on SI takes a look at which prospects who visited are of note.

Five-Stars Headline Visitors

Five-star quarterback Elijah Haven headlines the visitors as the No. 1 quarterback in his class. A 6-foot-5, 220-pound dual-threat quarterback, he has also been tabbed as the best player from Louisiana and the second-best player in the 2027 class by 247 Sports.

Auburn’s seen many unique quarterback rooms over the years, and is currently in its third-straight year of having a unique quarterback room, this time headlined by USF transfer Byrum Brown.

With Brown in his last year of eligibility, the door is open for another quarterback to potentially take the reins after he finishes this season. Haven could be the next in a line of top Auburn quarterback recruits, including Bo Nix and Deuce Knight.

Currently, Haven is heavily favored to end up at Alabama, but Golesh could swing him on this visit.

Additionally, five-star wide receiver Monshun Sales also visited the Plains for Junior Day. Sales (6-5, 201 pounds) is currently ranked as the best player in his home state of Indiana, the best receiver in the 2027 class and the fifth-best overall player in the country by 247 Sports.

Sales is currently heavily favored to land at Alabama, according to Rivals, so the window is open for Golesh to swing a pair of top potential Alabama recruits.

Four-Stars of Note

In addition to the two five-stars, nearly two dozen four-stars visited campus for Junior Day, though Auburn is not the favorite most at this time.

Among the four-stars is a major running back recruit in Myson Johnson-Cook.

Hailing from East St. Louis (Ill.), Johnson-Cook is rated as the second-best athlete in the nation, the third-best player in Illinois and the 46th-best player in his class. He doesn’t have any predictions at this time, but the Illini appear to be leading Ohio State and Auburn, according to On3/Rivals.

Auburn had notable offensive line talent visit, too, headlined by Jatori Williams, the sixth-best interior offensive lineman in the country. However, none of the major offensive linemen who visited have been predicted to land at Auburn at this time, though there is a chance for Auburn to make up ground over the next 10 months.

One of the headlining defensive recruits who visited was defensive lineman Sam LeJeune, who’s ranked as the sixth-best defensive lineman in the country. Hailing from Poplarville, Mississippi, LeJeune is currently seen as a lean for Mississippi State by On3/Rivals with Florida State and Notre Dame also contending.

Auburn had three four-star edge rushers on the Plains, too, with big names like Alabama commit JaBarrius Garror, a top-100 recruit in the country, and Ba’Roc Willis, a top-ranked linebacker/edge rusher hybrid in attendance. On3/Rivals lists Auburn as a major contender in Willis’ recruitment.

Multiple defensive backs visited as well, with Miami safety commit Jaylyn Jones headlining the group alongside uncommitted, 23rd-ranked corner Bryce Williams, who is predicted to land at Nebraska.

Meanwhile, there is a small group of recruits who visited on Sunday that Auburn is considered the leader for.

Marietta (Ga.) Kell four-star running back Quinterrius Gipson, the eighth-best running back in the 2027 class, also visited Auburn on Sunday. Auburn is currently leading the charge in Gipson’s recruitment, according to On3/Rivals.

On the defensive line, Donivan Moore, a longtime Vontrell King-Williams recruit still predicted to land at Auburn and the fifth-best defensive lineman in the class, as well as Elijah Brown, the 31st-best defensive lineman in the country and a favorite by On3/Rivals to land on the Plains, join Gipson as recruits the Tigers are considered leaders for.

Auburn Tigers 2027 Recruiting Class

Golesh currently has just one player in his 2027 recruiting class in three-star tight end Trae Proctor. However, Junior Day could be Golesh’s chance for some massive swings, building his program a foundation that could stand for years to come.

