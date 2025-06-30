PFF Ranks Auburn WR Corps Among Nation's Best
Despite recent struggles on the recruiting trail this summer, the Auburn Tigers currently look to have the best wide receiver room the program has boasted in a long time.
In Pro Football Focus’ Top 10 Receiving Corps Entering the 2025 Season rankings, PFF listed Auburn’s squad of wideouts at No. 2 in the country, trailing only star sophomore Jeremiah Smith and his Ohio State Buckeyes.
Georgia Tech transfer Eric Singleton Jr. and sophomore Cam Coleman headline the Tigers’ talented receiver unit. Singleton Jr. and Coleman were both featured in PFF’s top returning receivers entering the season, with Singleton Jr. at No. 5 and Coleman at No. 6, making Auburn the only school in the nation to have two Top 10 receivers.
Singleton Jr. spent two seasons with the Yellow Jackets before entering the transfer portal, where he posted 1,468 receiving yards in his two years in Atlanta, the second-most among returning Power Four route-runners. The junior scored above the 99th percentile in PFF’s Game Athleticism Score metric, reflecting his top-notch speed and elite playmaking ability. Singleton Jr. also poses a dangerous downfield threat, as his 664 receiving yards on deep balls since 2023 leads all returning Power Four receivers.
The other half of Auburn's ‘dynamic duo’ is former five-star Coleman, who came on strong late last season after being one of the highest sought-after recruits in the 2024 class.
Despite battling a shoulder injury earlier in the year, Coleman showed off tremendous potential in the Tigers’ last three games against UL-Monroe, Texas A&M and Alabama. The 6-foot-3, 197-pound receiver had eight receiving touchdowns and recorded the second-most receiving yards on the team with 598.
As Auburn expects to have an improved quarterback situation with Oklahoma transfer Jackson Arnold set to take the reins this year, Coleman hopes to have an immense breakout season for the Tigers and prove he is one of the best wideouts in the country.
Auburn’s elite talent in that room doesn’t stop there, though, as other true sophomores Malcolm Simmons and Perry Thompson also look to build their legacy this season.
Simmons, known for his pure speed and agility, made his presence known in 2024. The Montgomery native racked up 451 yards and three touchdowns on 40 receptions, but his impact seemed much larger to Auburn fans. Simmons climbed his way into the starting lineup over the course of the season and showed off flashes of his elite athleticism in multiple games.
On the other hand, Thompson played a smaller role than some expected last year, recording only five receptions for 126 and one touchdown. Thompson was a late arrival after enrolling in the summer of 2024. Since then, he has reportedly made great strides ahead of his second season with the program.
He was one of the main talking points coming out of spring this year and proved it with a great performance in the Tigers’ 2025 A-Day scrimmage in April. Fans should expect for Thompson to be more incorporated into the offense after one year of experience under his belt.
Wake Forest transfer Horatio Fields – probably the most underrated addition this offseason – and freshman Sam Turner are also set to make some contributions in 2025.
Fields could play a crucial leadership role, as he is the only senior in Auburn’s wide receiver room. The senior recorded 463 receiving yards and four touchdowns last season with the Demon Deacons.
Turner, the three-star once committed to Georgia Tech, was another hot name talked about during spring practice. Although he may not play a huge role in this year’s offense behind older guys like Singleton Jr. and Coleman, Turner is certainly not someone to count out.
Assuming all pieces come together, Auburn’s offense could be the best it's been in many years, and a large reason is due to this loaded receiver corp. If Arnold and company can figure it out, look out for Auburn.