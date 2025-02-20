Second Safety This Week Schedules Official Visit to Auburn Tigers
The Auburn Tigers have a four-star from the 2026 recruiting class paying an official visit. Safety Jaydin Broadnax will be heading to the Plains on May 30.
According to Rivals, the West Boca Raton (Fla.) product is the No. 219 player nationally, the No. 32 player from Florida and the No. 15 player at his position.
This is the second safety to announce his official visit to Auburn this week. Safety Jireh Edwards announced on social media that he has set an official visit to Auburn on May 16.
Auburn offered Broadnix June 1, 2024, and he paid an unofficial visit Jan. 25. Along with his official visit to Auburn, he also has an official visit lineup with Maryland June 12 and with Louisville June 20.
Recruiting players on defense has been a strong suit for Auburn on the recruiting trail. Four of their six commits so far of the 2026 class are on defense, one of which is also a safety (three-star Wayne Henry).
In last year's class, they signed on 13 defensive recruits coming out of high school as well as five defensive transfers. With the exception of quarterback Deuce Knight, all of Auburn’s top-10 recruits were on defense. Four of those top-10 players were defensive backs.
This surge in recruiting on defense helped Auburn finish with the No. 6 recruiting class for 2025. The 2026 class is currently ranked No. 9. Both rankings are per 247 Sports.
Auburn’s pass defense took a step back in 2024, going from the third-best (202.2 ypg) in the SEC to ninth (213 ypg). However, it could be argued that it was more that other teams took a step forward than they took a step back. Two SEC teams allowed fewer than 200 passing yards per game in 2023 and five did in 2024.