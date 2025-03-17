Top Nickel of 2026 Class Visits Auburn Tigers
The Auburn Tigers played host to four-star safety Bralan Womack, the nation’s highest-rated nickel in the class of 2026 over the weekend. Womack is originally from Flowood, Miss. However, Auburn is becoming almost a second home to him.
The safety’s sister, Ma’Nia Womack, plays on the Tigers’ softball team, per Auburn Rivals. Between trips to visit for his sister and for football, the Plains has become quite familiar to him.
Ma’Nia has been trying to pitch Auburn to her brother, showing him various parts of the Tigers’ campus. Womack also talked about his relationship with safeties’ coach T.J. Rushing and how the Tigers football team is a bit like a large family. But these two weren’t the only ones who have been trying to get Womack to come to the Tigers campus.
Deuce Knight, a five-star quarterback signee who has just enrolled with Auburn in January has also been in contact with Womack.
"Me and Deuce are pretty close. We grew up together," Womack said. "He played with the same 7-on-7 that I started out with. So, we're pretty close in contact...He just tells me this is the place. Like, a lot of people call it God's country and I kind of see it, you know. It gives – I don't want to say it's wrong, but it gives Oxford vibes with a small town, but friendlier people, better people. It's nice out here."
The Tigers are among the top four teams that Womack is considering, per 247Sports. Alongside the Tigers are the Florida Gators, the Texas A&M Aggies and the Ohio State Buckeyes with a ‘warm’ designation. All four have official visits scheduled throughout the summer. The Tigers’ visit will take place on June 13.
If the Tigers are able to get Womack’s signature, it would be yet another addition defensively that the Tigers desperately need to fill with talented players. Womack is the definition of talent.