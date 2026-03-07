Why Auburn Stands Out to Louisiana LB Among Offers from LSU, Alabama and Texas A&M

Linebackers from the Auburn Tigers have dominated headlines over the past few years. Whether it be Demarcus Riddick or Xavier Atkins, DJ Durkin has built a defensive core that has terrorized offenses in his short tenure with the Tigers.

Now, he is looking to the future, as the Tigers recently offered 2028 prospect Shamar Evans.

Evans is a 6-foot-2, 205-pound linebacker from Ruston, Louisiana, who currently holds top-level offers from programs like LSU, Texas A&M and Alabama. Auburn Tigers on SI recently caught up with Evans to discuss his recruitment and his interest in Auburn.

“Everything stands out to me about Auburn,” he said. “Like, the people, the players, just looking back on the players that have been produced from there. Looking at their line, like as a group, their defensive scheme, everything, I love it.”

#AGTG Extremely blessed to announce that i’ve received an offer to Auburn University!! pic.twitter.com/6qNnKTUGth — Shamar Evans ⭐️ 28’ LB (@ShamarEvans0) March 2, 2026

Auburn’s offer was not the first discussion Evans has had with new linebacker coach Coleman Hutzler, Evans said.

“He’s the one who offered me back at Mississippi State before he got the job at Auburn,” Evans said. “Me and Coach Hutzler, we’ve always been close. We’ve always had that relationship and that’s another reason why I’m loving Auburn.”

Of course, it is early in Evans’ recruitment as a 2028 prospect, but Auburn still seems to have made quite a strong impression. Evans said that he is planning to get down to Auburn “at least twice,” and though no official visit dates are set at this time, Evans expects to get to the Plains sometime around April.

“Auburn would definitely be top five for me,” he said.

As a linebacker, there is a plethora of talent to draw inspiration from, and Evans said that he tends to prefer watching legendary linebacker Ray Lewis and Atkins, a sophomore with the Tigers.

“Xavier Atkins is a perfect example of what Auburn can produce,” Evans said. “Like, [Auburn’s] linebacker group? Xavier Atkins, he’s a perfect example. He’s from close to my hometown, too.”

Evans has yet to earn a star classification on 247 Sports’ rankings, but if his offers are any indication, schools should get in with him now before he blows up.