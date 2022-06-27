Skip to main content

Sonny DiChiara becomes third consensus All-American in Auburn baseball history

Sonny DiChiara keeps earning postseason accolades.

AUBURN, Ala. – Sonny DiChiara has been named First Team All-America by Baseball America and D1 Baseball, making him the third consensus All-American in program history.

DiChiara joins Frank Thomas (1989) and Casey Mize (2018) as the only other consensus All-Americans in Auburn baseball history.

A native of Hoover, Alabama, DiChiara earned first-team honors from the American Baseball Coaches Association, Baseball America, D1 Baseball, and Perfect Game while earning second-team honors from the College Baseball Foundation, Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

The senior slugger was also named the SEC Co-Player of the Year, First Team All-SEC, and a semifinalist for both the Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy.

DiChiara finished the season as the league leader in average (.383), on-base percentage (.549) and slugging percentage (.777). His on-base clip was good for second in the country, second to Frank Thomas (.568) in program history and is 42 points higher than any other SEC player in the last 10 full seasons.

DiChiara finished the 2022 season tied for second among active Division I players with 63 career home runs, four of which came in the NCAA Tournament. His 22 homers this season were good for the fourth-most in the SEC and the second-most in program history, one shy of 2010 SEC Player of the Year Hunter Morris.

DiChiara drew 68 walks this year, the most in the country and the second-most in the team’s single-season history, and reached base in all but two games, including multiple times on 49 occasions.

This is a release from Auburn Athletics. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Sonny DiChiara hits a home run against Vanderbilt.
Releases

Sonny DiChiara becomes third consensus All-American in Auburn baseball history

By Auburn Daily Staff14 seconds ago
O-Linemen Jalil Irvin (50) and Colby Wooden (25).Auburn FB scrimmage on Saturday, April 2, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Football

Colby Wooden listed on 247Sports 22 players to watch ahead of the 2022 season list

By Andrew Stefaniak20 minutes ago
Quarterback target Brock Glenn throws at Elite 11.
Football

The latest on Auburn quarterback target Brock Glenn

By Zac Blackerby3 hours ago
Auburn Tigers helmet on the sideline during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Football

Auburn football offers Jaremiah Anglin Jr.

By Zac Blackerby5 hours ago
Alabama Christian Avery Stuart (8) intercepts a pass at Montgomery Academy in Montgomery, Ala., on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. Alabama Christian defeated Montgomery Academy 31-21.
Football

Auburn football target Avery Stuart cuts list to six schools and sets commitment date

By Andrew Stefaniak23 hours ago
Auburn Tigers offensive line coach Will Friend during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Football

Auburn football in top eight for class of 2023 offensive tackle Zalance Heard

By Andrew StefaniakJun 26, 2022
Dec 2, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Devan Barrett (5) reacts on the bench against the Georgia Bulldogs during the fourth quarter in the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Georgia defeated Auburn 28-7. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Former Auburn Tiger Devan Barrett finds a new home

By Zac BlackerbyJun 25, 2022
Mar 2, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) dunks as Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Tolu Smith (35) defends during overtime at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Where do Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler land on BetOnline Rookie of the Year betting odds

By Andrew StefaniakJun 24, 2022