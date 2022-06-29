Joseph Gonzalez earns invite to Collegiate National Team Training Camp

AUBURN, Ala. – Sophomore pitcher Joseph Gonzalez has earned an invitation to the 2022 USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp.

Gonzalez becomes the 11th Auburn player to compete for the Collegiate National Team, including the fourth during head coach Butch Thompson’s tenure.

The National Team Training Camp will feature 48-50 of the premier non-draft eligible college players for a five-game Stars vs. Stripes intrasquad series in North Carolina from June 30–July 4. USA Baseball will name a final, 26-man Collegiate National Team roster after training camp that will represent the United States at Honkbalweek Haarlem in the Netherlands from July 9–15.



The opening game of the Stars vs. Stripes series will take place at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina, at 6 p.m. CT on June 30. The Durham Bulls Athletic Park (DBAP) in Durham, North Carolina, will host games two, three and four. The first pitches of games two and four are set for 5:35 p.m. on July 1 and 3, respectively, and game three will start at 4:05 p.m. Training camp will conclude with the series finale on July 4 at Truist Field, the home of the Charlotte Knights, in Charlotte, North Carolina, with the first pitch at 5:05 p.m. All five games of the series will be available to watch on USABaseball.com.

Gonzalez recently finished his sophomore season as Auburn’s leader with seven wins and a 3.22 ERA, including a 3.20 ERA in seven SEC starts. The right-hander struck out 54 batters and issued just 15 walks in 78.1 innings.

A native of Humacao, Puerto Rico, Gonzalez led the team with six quality starts, including four straight in SEC play from Apr. 2-24, becoming the first Auburn pitcher since Keegan Thompson in 2015 to win four straight SEC starts. He turned in a complete game against Vanderbilt on Apr. 10, marking Auburn’s first SEC complete game since Casey Mize in 2018 and starting a streak of three straight starts of 7.0 or more innings and no walks.

Gonzalez turned in his sixth and final quality start in a regional win against Florida State, allowing three runs in 6.0 against the Seminoles, and was ultimately named to the Auburn Regional All-Tournament Team for his effort.

