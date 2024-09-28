No. 5 Auburn Equestrian Knocks Off No. 1 TCU to Kick Off Season
AUBURN, Ala. – The No. 5 Auburn Tigers equestrian team kicked off the 2024-25 season with a huge win, downing No. 1 TCU Friday afternoon, 11-7, at the Auburn University Equestrian Center.
“It was a great day and I’m so proud of this team and the work they put in to get to this point,” head coach Jessica Braswell said. “They were ready to go today and were excited to compete in front of our home crowd. I want to thank the fans for showing up and making a difference. We feed off the energy they bring and it was a big part of our win.”
The Tigers took three of four Most Outstanding Performer honors on the day, including both in Western. Juniors Caroline Buchanan and Caroline Fredenburg won MOP in Reining and Horsemanship, respectively, while sophomore Avery Glynn earned MOP in Flat.
“Caroline Buchanan had a lights-out ride,” Braswell said. “She was the last rider to go in Reining and we really needed that point and she delivered. It was a huge ride and the best pattern of the day so we’re very proud of her.
“Caroline Fredenburg’s ride was a great way for her to start her season,” Braswell added. “On the Jumping Seat side, it was a big day for Avery Glynn. She picked up wins in both events, including her MOP ride in Flat.”
Auburn put together a 6-3 win Western competition and a 5-4 edge in Jumping Seat over the nation’s top-ranked team.
“I told them that one of the greatest things is that all four events contributed,” Braswell said. “That was huge.”
The Tiger reiners led things off with a 3-1-1 mark vs. the Horned Frogs. Junior Alexia Tordoff kicked off the event with a 69-69 tie before freshman Michelle Fumagalli earned the first win of her career, 69.5-66. Fifth year Olivia Bradley scored a 71.5 on her ride to best her opponent’s 68.5, while Buchanan capped the event with a career-best 73.5. Her score gave her MOP and topped TCU’s Jessica McAllister’s 72.
Flat finished 2-2-1 vs. the Horned Frogs in the first half of the competition, starting with an 80-80 tie between senior Mary-Grace Segars and TCU’s Laurel Smith. Senior Sophee Steckbeck picked up Auburn’s first point in the event, 85-82, while Glynn sealed MOP with an 87-85 edge over Lex Lipacis.
Auburn held a 5-3 edge over TCU at intermission.
Fences got things started in the second half, going 3-2. Steckbeck scored an 85 to take her point, while fifth year Ellie Ferrigno earned a five-point victory with an 87. Glynn capped the event with an 89-85 win.
Horsemanship sealed the team win with another 3-2 victory over the Horned Frogs. After TCU took the first point, sophomore Brooke Jolstad followed with career-best 76.5 to win her match up. Fredenburg followed with a 77 to edge Sydney Feager’s 76.5, securing her first MOP of the season. Tordoff closed out the day with a 76.5-76 win over Shea Graham.
The Tigers take a couple weeks off before hitting the road for the first time this season, heading to South Carolina for a Southeastern Conference match up. Auburn and the Gamecocks will go head-to-head on October 11 in Blythewood, South Carolina.
#5 AUBURN 11, #1 TCU 7
FLAT
Mary-Grace Segars (AU) tied Laurel Smith (TCU), 80-80
Sophee Steckbeck (AU) def. Ashleigh Scully (TCU), 85-82
Ella Bostwick (TCU) def. Ellie Ferrigno (AU), 86-84
Avery Glynn (AU)* def. Lex Lipacis (TCU), 87-85
Lilly Goldstein (TCU) def. Sadie Berkhout (AU), 85-83
HORSEMANSHIP
Elizabeth West (TCU) def. Sydney Swallom (AU), 75.5-75
Brooke Jolstad (AU) def. Jessica McAllister (TCU), 76.5-75
Caroline Fredenburg (AU)* def. Sydney Feager (TCU), 77-76.5
Payton Boutelle (TCU) def. Lauren Hall (AU), 75-72.5
Alexia Tordoff (AU) def. Shea Graham (TCU), 76.5-76
REINING
Alexia Tordoff (AU) tied Lannie-Jo Lisac (TCU), 69-69
Michelle Fumagalli (AU) def. Shea Graham (TCU), 69.5-66
Olivia Bradley (AU) def. Kaylene Cunningham (TCU), 71.5-68.5
Kylie Baker (TCU) def. Catie Reachard (AU), 65.5-64.5
Caroline Buchanan (AU)* def. Jessica McAllister (TCU), 73.5-72