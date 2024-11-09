REPORT: Auburn Basketball Flight Returns from Houston for Bizarre Reason
Auburn Tigers’ men’s basketball will require a bit of a detour on their way to their road matchup against the No. 4 Houston Cougars - that detour is right back to Auburn.
According to basketball insider Jeff Goodman, a source told Field of 68 that Auburn’s basketball team had to turn around due to horseplay that could have escalated into a major fight.
"Auburn plane returned back home due to horseplay between players on the flight that could have escalated into a fight, source told TheFieldOf68," wrote Goodman. "Auburn was about 45 minutes en route and had to return home. Source said they are expected to take another plane to Houston later tonight.
"Tigers play Houston tomorrow night."
Goodman quote tweeted is first report and added that it “nearly turned into a Donnybrook.” In laymen’s terms, it’s a free-for-all brawl.
Jonathan Hardison of FOX Houston added more to the report.
"NEW: Flight that appears to be the Auburn men's basketball team heading to Houston diverted back to Auburn this afternoon," wrote Harison. "Air Traffic Control audio we've obtained shows a pilot in that airspace telling ATC 'we have a bunch of basketball players fighting'. We've reached out to Auburn University and Auburn police for confirmation or comment."
Since the last thing Bruce Pearl needs is rumble, they turned around to get that settled down. The team is expected to take another plane to Houston later in the night.
A tweet from the College Basketball report added that the physical altercation started between three players.
No other information on what started the potential altercation or any names at the center of it have been released.
Auburn has not released any form of statement at this time. It is to be determined if that will comment. The game against Houston is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. CST on Saturday.
There is no word at this time that this could potentially effect the game.
The Tigers are coming off a strong season opener against Vermont. They took down the Catamounts 94-43.
Auburn is ranked 11th in the AP Poll to start the season.
The Tigers are coming off a season where they finished 27-8 and won the SEC Championship Tournament. They were upset in the first round by Yale. They finished 18th in the final AP Poll.
Expectations were high entering this season as a result, but how this can impact the season is yet to be determined.