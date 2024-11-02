Rivaldo Fairweather Believes Auburn ‘Can Move the Football’
Once again, the Auburn Tigers’ (3-6, 1-5 SEC) offense had a poor showing and wasted a dominant outing by the defense.
The Tigers fell 17-7 at the hands of the Vanderbilt Commodores (6-3, 3-2 SEC) despite their defense holding Vanderbilt significantly under what it averages in yards of total offense and points per game.
Auburn finished the game with 327 yards of total offense, but put just seven points on the board to show for it. They outgained the Commodores by 100 yards but still took the loss.
Tight end Rivaldo Fairweather, who was second on the team in receiving yards with 66 behind KeAndre Lambert-Smith’s 78, is confident in Auburn’s ability to gain yards despite not putting many points on the board.
“We can move the football,” Fairweather said. “We just have to learn how to finish. In situations where we need to execute, we have to execute. On third downs, we have to get a first down. We have to get the ball down the field. The problem isn’t us moving the football, it is us not being able to finish and close games. That is just what winning teams have to learn how to do.”
Auburn’s defense did everything it could to bail the offense out, but seven points is rarely going to get the job done.
“Our defense is amazing,” Fairweather said. “As an offense we’ve just got to get back to work this week and get in the lab and just learn how to finish games.”
Fairweather, who led Auburn in receptions with five in addition to having the second-most receiving yards, scored its only touchdown as well. Payton Thorne found Fairweather who got the ball into the endzone halfway through the second quarter.
“First, I just want to give God the glory for allowing me to go out there and make plays for the team and for giving me the ability to make tough catches and score touchdowns for this team,” Fairweather said. “It means just going out there, trying to win and making plays for my team, so we can be up on the scoreboard.”
After their bye week, the Tigers will take on Louisiana-Monroe at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 16. Kickoff is set for 11:45 a.m. CT and SEC Network will carry the broadcast.