Multiple SEC Schools Contact Top Transfer Portal Quarterback
Many college football programs are looking for a Transfer Portal quarterback.
Georgia, Auburn, and several other SEC schools are at least fielding conversations with people in and around Arizona State quarterback transfer Jaden Rashada. He is an Elite 11 signal-caller from the class of 2023 who also had the NIL saga with the Florida football program.
Coming out of Pittsburg (Calif.) High School, Rashada was 247’s No. 71 recruit in the nation. From CFBStats, Rashada's 2023 statistics include going 44 of 82 for 53.7%, 485 yards passing, 4 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions.
According to On3’s Hayes Fawcett, Rashada will take a visit to UGA on May 30. No other dates are publicly available at the time of this article being published.
“Auburn & Mississippi State are also schools to potentially get visits,” according to Fawcett.
Interestingly, Rashada could potentially play for multiple SEC schools. For instance, Auburn plays at Georgia on Oct. 5.