With Johni Broome back what does Auburn need in the transfer portal?
The Auburn basketball team has had an incredible offseason so far as they landed elite point guard JP Pegues from Furman. The Tigers also got All-American Johni Broome back on top of Chad Baker-Mazara and Dylan Cardwell.
Now the question is, with all of these moves made, where does Bruce Pearl go from here in the portal?
With KD Johnson, Aden Holloway, and Tre Donaldson all leaving for the portal, the Tigers will likely need one more guard on top of Pegues, Denver Jones, and five-star freshman Tahaad Pettiford.
More than likely, this is all the Tigers will need in the backcourt, so the more interesting debate is what they will need in the frontcourt.
It sounds like everyone in the frontcourt will be back aside from Jaylin Williams, who is out of eligibility. What will make this interesting is if Coach Pearl plans to play Broome at the four with Cardwell at the five.
If Coach Pearl plans to play Broome at the four and Cardwell at the five, he will need to go get a backup center. If Coach Pearl plans to play Broome at the five with Cardwell as his backup, he will need to get a four in the portal who can shoot the basketball.
Auburn's team is setting up really well for next season all the Tigers need is a depth piece at the guard position and in the frontcourt. If Coach Pearl adds these final few pieces, the Tigers could be the favorite to win the SEC.