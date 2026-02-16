Where Auburn Baseball Landed in Major Rankings After Opening Weekend

It was certainly an opening weekend to remember for the Auburn Tigers, who swept Youngstown State over three games, recording a run-rule win in game three. Over those three games, the Tigers took down the Penguins 2-1, 2-1 in 10 innings and 17-2 in seven innings, and the squad’s new rankings certainly reflect the confidence many are feeling on the Plains.

Over five different rankings, the Tigers consistently landed in the top 10, with an occasional appearance in the top five. In fact, Baseball America’s rankings had the Tigers ranked as the No. 5 team in the country, well ahead of notable programs like Alabama and Tennessee, who were ranked 10th and 13th, respectively.

However, the Tigers were not as well thought of in the eyes of Perfect Game, who ranked the Tigers as the No. 10 team in the country in a ranking that saw the Alabama Crimson Tide earn the fourth spot, while Tennessee netted the third spot.

New College Baseball Top 25: Feb 16 📈https://t.co/bPhy7QCQ3S pic.twitter.com/ENL7Zf2MEC — Perfect Game USA (@PerfectGameUSA) February 16, 2026

D1 Baseball’s list is largely considered to be the “standard” as it relates to rankings, and they looked favorably on the Tigers this week. In this set of rankings, the Tigers earned the ninth spot, Alabama earned the eighth spot and Tennessee found itself in the 13th spot.

The NCAA also posts its own set of rankings, in which Auburn landed at the ninth spot, while Tennessee stayed in the 13th spot. Alabama was not represented in the top 25, at least in the NCAA’s rankings.

Finally, College Baseball Hub, a popular X account that uses a point system to determine its rankings, placed Butch Thompson’s squad at the seventh spot heading into the season and Tennessee at the 14th spot. Interestingly, Alabama was also not represented on this rankings chart, but the site has not updated its rankings at this time.

The D1 baseball season starts THIS WEEK ‼️@LSUbaseball tops the 2026 Preseason Composite Top 25 👀 pic.twitter.com/7Y6NXxoc2F — College Baseball Hub (@CollegeBSBHub) February 9, 2026

Of course, different organizations look at different aspects of teams in order to determine their rankings, so there are always going to be some mixed opinions and discourse across ranking results. The good news for Tiger fans, though, is that the Tigers are consistently a top-10 team across the board, even though it is still quite early in the season.

