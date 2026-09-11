Baylor QB DJ Lagway Viewed as 'Doubtful' for Week 2, per Report

Quarterback DJ Lagway no longer appears on track to make his second start for the Baylor Bears this Saturday. According to a report from On3.com's Pete Nakos, the ankle injury Lagway suffered during last week's loss to the Auburn Tigers will likely force him to sit out Week 2's matchup with the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

"Sources tell On3 that quarterback DJ Lagway suffered a high-ankle sprain in the loss to Auburn. Baylor head coach Dave Aranda said earlier this week that the quarterback is day-to-day, and a source told On3 later in the week that Lagway has been trying to fight through it. Sources have said the quarterback is viewed as doubtful against Prairie View A&M, especially with Big 12 play starting in two weeks against Colorado."

The injury

Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) throws the ball as Auburn Tigers take on Baylor Bears in the Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. Auburn Tigers lead Baylor Bears 10-7 at halftime. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lagway suffered the injury at the conclusion of the Bears' opening possession, landing awkwardly on his right foot after attempting to hurdle a defender. The play resulted in a fumble and loss of possession, with the signal-caller heading to the blue medical tent to receive treatment. He emerged with a sizable wrap around his ankle, though he returned to the field on Baylor's next possession.

The Monday after the game, head coach Dave Aranda suggested that Lagway looked on track to suit up for Week 2, albeit with some mobility limitations.

"We have walkthrough today. DJ will participate and go through the walkthrough," Aranda said. "He's going for today, and we'll be day-to-day after that. We'll see after today how Tuesday looks and Wednesday and so forth. Right now, DJ's a day-to-day guy.

"If we get through day-to-day this week, we want to play him."

Nakos' reporting suggests that Lagway's right ankle has not progressed as the team hoped it would in the time since Monday's walkthrough. Alternatively, given the importance of mobility to Lagway's game and the caliber of opponent this Saturday, Baylor's coaching staff might simply prefer to avoid further aggravation of a significant injury to the most important player on the roster.

The plan if Lagway cannot play

Sep 13, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Nate Bennett (14) in action against the Samford Bulldogs during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Lagway cannot play this weekend, third-year quarterback Nate Bennett would presumably start in his place. Bennett served as the backup signal-caller in 2025 and has appeared in five games since arriving in Waco. He has less than 10 total pass attempts on his résumé and zero career starts, however.

Should Lagway miss Saturday's game, the Bears will likely lean more heavily on their ground game in response. Last week, running backs Dawson Pendergrass and Caden Knighten combined for 37 carries for 121 yards, good for a clip of 3.3 yards per carry. Considering the talent along Auburn's defensive front, that rushing efficiency should improve against Baylor's upcoming opponents.

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