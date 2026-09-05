College Football Week 1: Live Updates, Scores From Indiana-North Texas, Alabama-ECU, Rest of Saturday Slate

Here we go. The first full Saturday of the 2026 college football season is upon us, and Sports Illustrated’s college football staff will be locked in all day long to bring you the biggest moments and critical updates from across the sport.

Need to know what to watch from noon until through the late night slate? Our Zach Koons has laid out the 10 biggest games of the weekend here—along with the most significant questions for each of those matchups. Remember, because this is Week 1 and the NFL is not yet back, so college football will take advantage with three games Sunday (Washington vs. Washington State, Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin at Lambeau Field and Louisville vs. Ole Miss in Nashville), and one on Monday (Florida State vs. SMU).

But first, 14-ish beautiful hours of football lay ahead on Saturday. It may not be the most stacked slate of games we’ve ever seen, but after a long offseason, by the end of the night we should feel like our cup runneth over. And as UMass taught us on Thursday night, even the most forgettable games on paper can become the most unforgettable on the field.

College football Week 1 live updates, scores and highlights

Saturday’s top Week 1 matchups (all times ET)

Noon

North Texas at No. 6 Indiana: The defending national champions retooled in the transfer portal, and now we get to see how Curt Cignetti & Co. follow up one of the most incredible seasons of all time.

East Carolina at No. 13 Alabama: Sophomore Keelon Russell won the Crimson Tide quarterback battle and could be the superstar that Kalen DeBoer needs under center.

Oregon State at No. 23 Houston: The Cougars have some hype as a sneaky Big 12 contender, and are three-touchdown favorites against a rebuilding Beavers squad.

Ohio at Nebraska: New Cornhuskers QB Anthony Colandrea struggled in a bowl loss to the Bobcats while at UNLV last season. How will he look in his Nebraska debut?

12:30 p.m.

Ball State at No. 1 Ohio State: You probably don’t need to spend much time here, but its always worth seeing what Jeremiah Smith can do.

3:30 p.m.

Boise State at No. 2 Oregon: The 2024 matchup between the Ducks and Broncos was electric, with both teams ultimately reaching the College Football Playoff. The programs have the same aspirations this year (and for Oregon, even loftier goals).

Texas State at No. 5 Texas: Arch Manning should get off to a much faster start this season, but his Bobcats counterpart Brad Jackson can also fill up a statsheet.

Baylor vs. Auburn (Atlanta): On one side, new Tigers coach Alex Golesh is looking to set the tone for a year one turnaround. On the other, the Bears’ Dave Aranda could use a big win against an SEC foe as he navigates a very hot seat.

7:30 p.m.

Clemson at No. 11 LSU: Dabo Swinney isn’t exactly a universally beloved college football figure, but he’ll have a lot of backers as his underdog Tigers take on college football’s reviled main character.

Western Michigan at No. 16 Michigan: Has Bryce Underwood turned a corner under a new coaching staff? Facing the MAC champions provides a sneaky-good test.

10:00 p.m.

UNLV at Hawai’i: The Rebels need to get into the win column to keep themselves afloat in the Group of 6 CFP race, but a trip out to the islands is never easy.

10:30 p.m.

UCLA at Cal: Sneakily the most intriguing game of the week. Two former conference rivals that don’t like each other, especially after one left the other and effectively blew up their geographically-logical conference home. The Bruins have to pay the Golden Bears “Calimony” every year as a result. Both programs have new coaches that have injected serious life into stagnant fan bases, and both have potential first-round draft picks under center. Make sure to have that late coffee ready, East Coasters.

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