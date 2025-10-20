Baylor faces No. 21 Cincinnati’s explosive offense led by Brendan Sorsby
The Baylor Bears have a chance to bounce back in Week 9 — but it won’t come easy against the No. 21 Cincinnati Bearcats. After a 42-38 shootout loss to TCU, the Bears face another explosive offense led by one of the nation’s most efficient quarterbacks: junior Brendan Sorsby.
Sorsby Powers a Dangerous Cincinnati Offense
Cincinnati’s offense revolves around Sorsby, who enters the matchup ranked 33rd nationally in passing yards (1,718) and tied for 8th in touchdowns (17).
More impressively, he’s thrown just one interception while being sacked only twice all season — a testament to both his decision-making and the Bearcats’ protection up front.
His 174.4 passer rating ranks among the top ten in the country, putting him in the same statistical tier as Oregon’s Dante Moore and ahead of Alabama’s Ty Simpson. Yet Sorsby’s impact extends beyond the pocket.
He’s the team’s second-leading rusher with 58 carries for 340 yards and a team-high six rushing touchdowns, showcasing the dual-threat balance that makes him so difficult to contain.
Sorsby has accounted for at least two touchdowns in every game this season except for the opener — when both of Cincinnati’s scores came on his legs.
In last week’s 49-17 win over Oklahoma State, he was surgical: 20-of-29 passing for 270 yards, three touchdowns, and another on the ground.
Simply put, Sorsby is Cincinnati’s offense.
Key Weapons and Defensive Standouts
When Sorsby needs a go-to target, senior wide receiver Cyrus Allen answers the call. Allen leads the team with 30 catches and seven touchdowns, operating as the safety valve in clutch situations.
Tight end Joe Royer has been the vertical threat, averaging 15.6 yards per catch with four touchdowns — the second-most on the roster.
On the other side of the ball, linebacker Jake Golday is the defensive leader. The senior ranks second in the Big 12 with 61 tackles, adding three sacks and a forced fumble. His presence in the middle is key to slowing down Baylor’s tempo-driven offense.
What It Means for Baylor
For the Bears, the formula is straightforward: limit big plays and win the turnover battle.
Cincinnati is 4-0 when scoring 30 or more points, but its defense allows nearly 275 passing yards per game, leaving openings for quarterback Sawyer Robertson to exploit if he finds rhythm early.
Robertson must rebound after a rough outing versus TCU, where the offense stalled in key moments. In a game that was decided by one score, three costly turnovers was the key stat of the game for the Bears on Saturday.
If he can match Sorsby’s production while taking care of the ball and Baylor’s defense forces a mistake or two, this could turn into another shootout — one that the Bears are capable of winning.
According to FanDuel, the over/under is 67.5, and Baylor enters as a +5.5 underdog on the road. Expect points, tempo, and fireworks in what could be one of the Big 12’s most entertaining games of the week.
