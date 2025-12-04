14 Baylor football players earn 2025 All-Big 12 honors
On Thursday, the Big 12 revealed award winners and 14 Baylor Bears earned All-Big 12 honors. Punter Palmer Williams earned Special Teams Player of the Year, while QB Sawyer Robertson was the Big 12's Scholar Athlete of the Year.
The Bears had six players earn first-team All-Big 12, headlined by TE Michael Trigg and WR Josh Cameron.
You can see all the awards below.
Big 12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year
- QB Sawyer Robertson (Also had Honorable Mention Offensive Player of the Year)
Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year
- P Palmer Williams
First-team All-Big 12
- OL Omar Aigbedion
- WR Josh Cameron
- TE Michael Trigg
- S Micah Gifford
- P Palmer Williams
Second-team All-Big 12
- LB Keaton Thomas
Honorable Mention
- QB Sawyer Robertson
- OL Ryan Lengyel
- OL Colton Price
- DL Jackie Marshall
- DB Jacob Redding
- DB LeVar Thornton Jr.
- DB Devyn Bobby
- K Connor Hawkins
Read more below
Headlining this year's honors as the Big 12 Football Scholar-Athlete of the Year, Robertson made waves as one of the nation's most prolific passers, throwing for 3,681 yards and 31 touchdowns, the nation's second-leading marks in each category. But his impact extended far beyond the gridiron, as he is set to graduate with a 3.73 GPA in marketing and was named a finalist for the 2025 William V. Campbell Trophy, college football's premier scholar-athlete award. Additionally, Robertson was tabbed a semifinalist for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award. Robertson is the third Bear in program history to earn Big 12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year honors, joining Dillon Doyle (2022) and Nick Florence (2012).
Furthermore, Robertson was tabbed an honorable mention selection among the league's quarterbacks and received votes for the conference's Offensive Player of the Year award.
For the fourth time in school history, Baylor has the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year as Williams was selected as this year's recipient. Williams punted 27 times for a total of 1,267 yards, a league-leading average of 46.92 yards which would rank second in the BU record books. A Ray Guy Award finalist, which recognizes the nation's best punter, Williams helped the Bears to the nation's best net punting average (45.0 yards) as just 12 of his punts were returned for a total of 32 yards. Eleven of Williams' punts landed inside the 20 and seven were fair caught, while 11 traveled at least 50 yards, giving Williams 39 career 50+-yard boots, tied for the seventh-most in Baylor history. Williams joins two-time winner Trestan Ebner (2020, 2021) and Daniel Sepulveda (2006) as the only Bears to be named Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year.
