Baylor Football's Three Key Matchups Against The Prairie View A&M Panthers

After a down-to-the-wire last-second loss against Auburn, Baylor gets to head home to McLane Stadium this Saturday to take on Prairie View A&M. On paper, the Bears are massive favorites, especially against a SWAC team, but this game is about more than what the final score is on the scoreboard. It is a chance for Baylor to get things right and be confident before conference games start.

There is still a lot of talk about whether DJ Lagway is actually healthy enough to start at quarterback, and honestly, the whole offense just needs to find some consistency. If they want to walk away with a big win and feel good about themselves again, they have to win those one-on-one battles all over the field on Saturday.

Baylor Pass Catchers vs. Prairie View Secondary

After dropping the opener in a final-second game against Auburn, Baylor's passing game was very inconsistent, completing only only completing 50% of its passes. Whether they decide whether Lagway or Nate Bennett/Edward Griffin plays, being more efficient will be a main priority to gain confidence going into conference play.

Even with backup Nate Bennett or Edward Griffin likely getting most of the reps on offense this week, I'm sure Aranda is looking to move the ball downfield efficiently, give either time to process the defense, and hit open receivers to establish an immediate presence against the Panthers.

Sep 13, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Nate Bennett (14) in action against the Samford Bulldogs during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baylor Offensive Line vs. Panthers Defensive Front

Baylor wasn't the most successful on the ground last week, posting just 127 yards rushing on 41 attempts, not including Lagway. Baylor will definitely look to load the offense on the ground, especially with the likelihood of Lagway being absent.

Prairie View has given up an average of over 223 rushing yards in their last two games, and Spavital will likely lean on Pendergrass to have a heavy game full of dominant runs and break down through the secondary.

Sep 5, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Baylor Bears running back Dawson Pendergrass (35) runs the ball against the Auburn Tigers in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baylor Edge/Front Seven vs. Prairie View Dual-Threat Scheme

Prairie View quarterback Tevin Carter poses a big problem for Baylor's defense. He has the ability to pick apart a defense with his arm, sure, but is also dangerous on designed runs. Carter has put up over 526 passing yards in two games and a 130-yard rushing performance against Tarleton.

Guys like Hosea Wheeler should be able to hold down the middle, and a veteran like Travion Barnes at linebacker will need to be on their A-game against quarterbacks like Carter. If they do not stay disciplined in their gaps, Carter has the ability to light it up and have some big explosive plays against an unready defense.

Sep 6, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears linebacker Travion Barnes (36) and safety Devyn Bobby (3) look on during the game between the SMU Mustangs and the Baylor Bears at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sign up for our Free Newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news.