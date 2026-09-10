3 Storylines I'm Watching Most in Baylor's Week Two Matchup Against Prairie View A&M

Although the Bears couldn't capture the win against Auburn, there were a lot of positives to take away from the game.

This year's squad looks to be much improved, especially on the defensive side of the ball. They look to build on that as they head into their next game.

Can Baylor's Offense Turn Yards Into Points?

Sep 5, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Louis Brown IV (4) celebrates after a touchdown catch against the Auburn Tigers in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After putting up 436 yards on offense, Baylor managed to come away with 16 points. Limiting mistakes on solid drives will be critical for this team if they want to win games.

Turnovers were an issue in the first half as quarterback DJ Lagway fumbled and threw an interception. Another concern was going 7-for-22 on third downs. Moving the ball wasn't a struggle for the Bears, but not finishing drives cost them the game against Auburn.

With Prairie View A&M coming to Waco in Week 2, Baylor should have an opportunity to build confidence and work on becoming more efficient in the red zone. This offense has the potential to put up a lot more points if those issues are addressed.

What Will the Quarterback Situation Look Like?

Sep 5, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) throws a pass against the Auburn Tigers in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lagway suffered what seems to be an ankle sprain, and is currently day-to-day right now according to Head Coach Dave Aranda. Baylor will have to decide whether he is healthy enough to play, or whether letting him rest is the better option.

Nothing against Prairie View A&M, but they aren't the same level of competition Baylor will face throughout the rest of the season. Allowing the backups, Nate Bennett and Edward Griffin to play could allow Lagway more time to recover while also giving the other quarterbacks valuable game experience.

If Lagway ends up with another injury later in the season, it will be important for Bennett and Griffin to have some live game experience.

Can Baylor's Defense Build off Its Performance Against Auburn?

Nov 29, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars wide receiver Amare Thomas (0) in action against Baylor Bears cornerback Levar Thornton Jr. (25) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest positives against the Tigers was how well the defense played. The Bears created three turnovers and held Auburn to 17 points, giving the offense multiple opportunities to win the game.

The defensive line was able to create pressure, which is something Baylor wasn't able to do last season. If the defense can consistently play like that under new defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman, then Baylor could make a run in the Big 12.



Although Prairie View A&M put up 52 points in their Week 1 victory, I don't expect them to have much success against the Bears' defense in Week 2.

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