Baylor Ranked Ahead of Week 1 Opponent Auburn in Post-Spring Rankings

The Baylor Bears are coming off a disappointing 5-7 season a year ago after having the expectations to compete for a Big 12 Championship. Dave Aranda made some moves in hopes of the Bears getting back to their winning ways. Most notably, hiring Joe Klanderman as his new defensive coordinator and bringing in former five-star quarterback DJ Lagway to run the offense.

The Bears have a new cast of characters this season and it's hard to predict what they are going to look like until it all comes together on the football field. But USA TODAY Sports' Paul Myerberg did his best to rank every college football team for his post-spring rankings.

Baylor slots in at No. 49 after spring ball. The Bears are ahead of several prominent teams such as Illinois (54), South Carolina (55), Nebraska (58), and Auburn (61). It's also notable to mention Kansas State is two spots ahead of Baylor at No. 47.

Interesting ranking of Baylor, Auburn

The Bears are going to find out just how talented they are this season when they take on Auburn in the opening game for the second year in a row. Baylor lost to the Tigers last year in Waco, and this season, the two teams will meet in a neutral site game.

Chris Jones-Imagn Images

As of now, Auburn is favored by 7.5 points on FanDuel over Baylor, and there have been predictions already made in the Tigers' favor to beat the Bears.

Baylor is looking to avenge that season's loss against Auburn. The Bears didn't have much of an answer for Auburn's rushing attack. Baylor would end up losing in McLane Stadium, 38-24.

Is this a realistic ranking for Baylor?

Is No. 49 a good ranking for Baylor? It's really hard to say. The Bears have built a roster, on paper, that should be competitive this season, but let's be honest, it's going to be as good as DJ Lagway is.

Lagway is a former top-five recruit but he didn't live up to expectations at Florida. Injuries and his coach being on the hot seat didn't help Lagway, and now the prodigal's son returns to Waco in hopes of living up to that ranking.

DJ Lagway's Instagram Account

Baylor has given Lagway weapons this season. Landing Dre'lon Miller and Gavin Freeman was big, along with former UF teammate Tony Livingstone at tight end. Baylor retooled its offensive line to help protect Lagway.

Plus, the defense has to show it's capable of slowing down Big 12 offenses. Last year, Baylor struggled to get penetration and slow down the rushing attack. But like the offensive line, Baylor retooled the defensive line and added some impact players in the secondary.