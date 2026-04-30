Baylor Holds the Lead for 2027 4-Star Edge Rusher Over Texas, UNC, and TCU

Baylor is holding strong with six commitments in its 2027 recruiting class. The last commit came back on April 17 when three-star offensive lineman Hudson Whitenight committed to Dave Aranda's program.

Aranda has his sights set on multiple Texas prospects, in hopes of getting some of the top in-state talent to come to Waco. One player the Bears have held in high regard is four-star edge rusher Brayden Booth.

Back in March, Rivals' recruiting insider Sam Spiegelman called his shot for Baylor to land Booth after taking several trips to Waco.

Fast forward a little over a month, Baylor still has the lead for the talented edge rusher from Texas. Spiegelman updated his predictions, but he still has the Bears landing Booth — even over the Longhorns. North Carolina, TCU, and Stanford are other programs that are recruiting Booth strongly, but Baylor maintains the lead.

"...After hosting Booth for a few spring practices, the Longhorns also took their seat at the table with the touted in-state EDGE. If a decision were made today, the Bears would be the pick. Baylor has built a fantastic foundation with Booth and has not skipped a beat so far in his recruitment," wrote Spiegelman.

Who is Booth and what would his commitment mean for Baylor?

Booth is from San Antonio (TX) and is a 6'5", 215-pound edge rusher. He is ranked as the No. 160 player in the 2027 class and the No. 19 edge rusher, per Rivals' Industrial Ranking.

Despite Spiegelman believing Baylor is in the driver's seat, Kansas State has the lead for Booth, per Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine. The Wildcats have a 39% chance of landing Booth, but Spiegelman doesn't believe KSU has a realistic chance right now.

While KSU might hold the lead on the RPM, it's former defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman who could've made the 'Cats an interesting destination for Booth. However, he is now in Waco, and he wants to see his defensive linemen wreak havoc — something that would be music to an edge rusher's ears.

Booth has speed off the ball and can tackle with force. He is exactly what Baylor is looking for in an edge rusher. The Bears struggled in 2025 all across the defensive line, and under Klanderman, Baylor is looking to right some ships.

A good start for the Bears would be landing a player like Booth, which would signal that keeping top talent in Texas is possible and that they are building something along the defensive line.