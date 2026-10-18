'Frustrated and Embarrassed:' Everything Dave Aranda After Loss to TCU

Baylor suffered one of the more humiliating losses in recent memory to rival TCU. The Bears got shut out in three quarters and never touched the end zone.

Here is what Aranda had to say after the 17-6 loss:

Fan attendance

"I'm so appreciative of the fan turnout," Aranda said. "I think there were a couple of folks that said, 'Hey, we're here.' It's a hollow feeling. You feel gutted when you can't win."

Rightfully so, Aranda posted on his own account asking fans to come out; the university did everything they could to pack out the student section. It worked, drawing a crowd of over 46,000.

"It's disappointing. It's embarrassing. Frustrating is probably the strongest thing you feel. Embarrassing is right there, close second."

Offensive struggles

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"On the line of scrimmage on offense, we struggled. You know, I think that whole second half, they were in a 4-1 box. The windows and the lanes are really to run the ball, and we couldn't do it versus a really wide box. And that was the whole game."

The run game never got going, running for 54 yards on 34 attempts. TCU didn't have to do anything; they could sit back on Lagway and his receivers while the D-line completely handled the Baylor ground game.

"The other thing that goes in with the lack of movement up front is compounded when there are no yards after contact. ... We have to run the ball better. We've got to be more competitive up front."

Lagway

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"I think a lot of the issues that we have with DJ were a lack of the run game and a lack of protection at times as well. It's just a tough night for him in terms of things being clean and things being where they're supposed to be prior to any pass completion."

DJ Lagway didn't have it tonight, completing only 42% of his passes, the lowest rate in a Jake Spavital offense ever. But the offensive line was getting rocked, and Lagway was unable to trust the running backs to move the ball downfield.

"I said [to Lagway], 'I believe in you. We're going to work to get better,' ... I believe in him. I see him; I'm going to have his back."

The defense

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"I thought defensively, there's a whole bunch of energy that came from the sidelines onto the field in really tough spots. ... Even in the locker room, the defensive guys are the main guys that are kind of leading it."

The defense is the cornerstone of this team. When nothing will go right, fans can trust that the defense is going to go out and have a strong effort.

All of a sudden, the Bears' schedule feels a lot longer, and the outlook on the season is dimmed. But Aranda has faith in his squad.

"I believe in this team. I believe in the guys in that locker room. And they care about winning. They care about Baylor. I know we're going to get right back up."

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