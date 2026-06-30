Built For The Big 12: Baylor's Physical Running Game Will Wear Opponents Down in 2026

The Baylor Bears had the 42nd-ranked rushing attack a year ago. While Baylor saw a big jump from the 2023 season, the fumble bug reared its ugly head. Star running back Bryson Washington took a step back, and entering 2026, the only time Baylor is going to see him is when the Bears head to Atlanta to take on Washington and the Auburn Tigers.

Baylor's rushing attack was well-balanced with Dave Aranda relying on then true freshmen Caden Knighten and Michael Turner. The Bears didn't have veteran running back Dawson Pendergrass, who suffered a season-ending injury last fall.

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But with Washington gone, Pendergrass is expected to lead the unit with both Knighten and Turner playing a big role. As for Pendergrass, he says there is no lingering issues and that he is 100% heading into fall camp.

"I feel like I'm back to 100%," Pendergrass said on 'The Bear Cast, presented by SicEm365. "I'm out there doing everything with everybody now. I got fully cleared right before summer break so you know I'm feeling great ready for the season."

Baylor's running game is going to be 'tough'

With Pendergrass back in the fold, and Khenon Hall back as the running backs coach, the Bears are going to be a physical, downhill team that runs a lot of inside zone.

As the game marches on, Pendergrass envisions the short-yardage runs turns into medium runs, and then by the end of the game, the medium runs can turn into monster runs. It's all about wearing down the opposition.

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"We like to identify ourselves as a very tough room," said Pendergrass. "Like we're gonna get the three yards, we're gonna get the crumbs, we're gonna get the four yards and we're just gonna keep like attacking and stacking it and stacking it and playing physical and wearing teams down until we get to like later in the game.

"Those four yard runs gonna turn to eight, twelve, and twenty. Stuff like that, but I feel like we got the people in the room to do it. Everyone's out here working hard. I'm watching — we're all watching it. Everyone's out here attacking each day. We got a bunch of dogs, got some small school players too you know. A bunch of dogs in there and got Mike in there too. He's been attacking each day and I'm just excited to see it."

As mentioned, Baylor will open the season up against Auburn in Week 1. Fans are going to quickly learn what the Bears are all about, and they will have a chance to see just how well this rushing attack can be without Bryson Washington.