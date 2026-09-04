Louis Brown Talks Baylor's Deep WR Corps Heading Into Auburn Game

September 1st was a day for player media availability, and among the players interviewed was Louis Brown IV, wide receiver for the Baylor Bears, who started last season with the Bears, but opted to take a redshirt season. In this article, we'll go through some of his statements and answers.

The Receiving Corps was Deep Last Season

Baylor didn't lose games last season because they didn't have targets for Sawyer Robertson to aim at and throw to. Robertson leading the Bears to the 4th most prolific passing offense not just in the Big XII, but in the entire country. With Michael Trigg, Kole Wilson, Kobe Prentice, and Josh Cameron, there was no shortage of wide receivers.

With this in mind, among other factors, Louis Brown IV accepted red-shirt status and is another year older and wiser for having done so.

Calm, Cool, and Collected

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brown was cool, calm, and collected during his presser. His stoicism shouldn't be confused with a lack of passion. Brown has a quiet confidence that shows through in this interview. He seems ready to play and to show that his red-shirt season last year hasn't been for naught.

When one reporter asked "what about your game do you think will surprise folks?" the answer that Brown gave was mostly an answer that would be expected of a receiver. Brown's full answer though is worth mentioning as he includes a facet of his game that wide receivers don't receive enough praise for having as a tool in their game.

Brown would say, "I can play outside, inside; like I've said before, I can stretch the field," all very predictable statements, but it's the next section of the statement that caught my attention. "I can block, anything my guys need, I can do it."

This season will be different for Louis Brown IV, as he'll be expected to have a prominent role in the receiving corps this season either serving as the target or the distraction. With recent transfers Dre'lon Miller and Gavin Freeman expected to be the immediate threats at receiver, Brown's role on the team should see him lining up in multiple positions to provide the best chance at success.

Deep Receiving Corps This Season

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Comparing Dre'lon to a "Deebo Samuel-type," and, "I don't feel like he can get tackled one-on-one," Brown said with a smile also stating that "[Miller] can help us tremendously."

Of Gavin Freeman, Brown had only positive things to say as well, even calling him "Mr. Dependable"

When asked about how much having Josh Cameron helping him to grow as a receiver last season, Brown spoke of the help Cameron was able to provide on the mental and detail-oriented side of the game.

Stressing the importance of studying the playbook, the plays, and every aspect of the mental game, Brown seems to have not only a good head on his shoulders, but has had the chance to learn from not only his former teammates but his current ones as well.

Sign up for our Free Newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news.