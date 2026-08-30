Pro Bears Live Tracker: Former Baylor Football Players Cut From NFL Rosters

Another NFL preseason is in the books and it's time for teams to narrow down their rosters from around 90 players to a maximum of 53. That's why the NFL is the pinnacle of the sport, there are only so many potential spots on only so many teams: there's only room for the highest grade of player at each position. Only two Bears were drafted, but several were still trying to garner attention and a contract.

We are going to see who didn't make initial 53-man rosters.

Bears who have been cut after preseason

OT Sidney Fugar (Dallas Cowboys)

An Undrafted Free Agent for the Dallas Cowboys has been cut from through roster shuffles. It's possible Fugar finds himself on a practice squad come next week.

WR Denzel Mims (Dallas Cowboys)

At 28 years old, Mims finds himself back on the market. He was hopeful to make it with Dallas, but on the Cowboys moved on from the former second round pick. Mims appeared 30 games with the New York Jets, where he grabbed 42 catches. Mims has yet to score a touchdown in the NFL.

TE Michael Trigg

According to Calvin Watkins, the Cowboys have waived undrafted rookie Michael Trigg. Dallas could opt to bring Trigg back as a member of the practice squad, however. Trigg was one of the shocking undrafted players from the 2026 NFL Draft.

Kobe Prentice (New England Patriots)

An Undrafted Free Agent for the New York Giants was waived earlier in camp, and subsequently picked up and ultimately cut from the New England Patriots in the last round of cuts. Prentice will hit the open market, assuming he clears waivers. There is a chance he can make a practice squad roster for the season.

TE Michael Trigg (Dallas Cowboys)

Reports are still developing, but Michael Trigg is being reported as being cut from the final 53 player roster.

On-going Story

We'll be continuing our "Bears in the NFL" segments as we follow our former Baylor players in their professional careers. Be sure to stay tuned to this page periodically as we'll be checking in with the Bears who were lucky enough to get signed this season, and maybe even some sections about other former Bears active in the NFL.

As of the time of this article, more time yet remains before the official rosters are locked in. We'll be sure to edit this page as new information becomes available.

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