Playing on Sundays. At the risk of sounding hyperbolic, it's the dream of every football fan that ever played a pick-up game with their friends in a backyard, schoolyard, or alleyway when they were a kid.

To play a game that they love professionally, to make the game-winning play in the championship game; it's the kind of story that is the catalyst for books to be written about and movies like to use as a plotline. A story that almost tells itself.

For a select and lucky few each year, that dream becomes a reality and they get drafted into the National Football League. Finally all of the two-a-days, all the days waking up early just to take a cold shower, every time they ran the bleachers, all of the blood, the sweat, the tears; they pay off by way of being able to do all of that again, but this time with and against fellow professionals.

Some players excel at the next level, some players are destined for the practice squad, and some players fizzle out as they fade into obscurity.

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; The 2026 NFL Draft logo on the theater stage at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Which Baylor Bears were Drafted this Past Season?

There were two Baylor players selected this past April in the 2026 NFL Draft. Defensive lineman Jackie Marshall went 184th overall to the Tennessee Titans, and wide receiver Josh Cameron went 191st to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Josh Cameron (19) runs through a blast machine during the fifth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Today marked the first full‑pads practice. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Josh Cameron, by all accounts, seems to be Baylor's standout rookie representative in the NFL. Recently catching two passes for 41 yards during the first quarter of the Jaguars vs. Carolina Panthers game.

It could be reasonably believed that his build, being reminiscent of a running-back with good YAC potential has him on the cusp of making the Jacksonville Jaguars' 53-man roster when the season officially gets underway.

Tennessee Titans defensive end Keldric Faulk (15), and defensive tackle Jackie Marshall (96) carry teammate’s helmets off the field following training camp practice at Vanderbilt Health Football Center Saturday, August 1, 2026, in Nashville, Tenn. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jackie Marshall, comparatively, isn't setting the Titans' world on fire. Although he does have a singular tackle to his credit during the Titans' preseason game against the Seahawks, it may still be too early to judge his current season as either positive or negative.

The 6'2" 293 pound defensive tackle showed versatility and teamwork during his time with Baylor, both are skills that could benefit any team in the NFL.

Undrafted but Notable.

While there were only two Bears drafted, there were a few more who signed as Undrafted Free Agents. Sawyer Robertson, Michael Trigg, Kole Wilson, Kobe Prentice, Sidney Fugar, and Devyn Bobby all signed following the draft.

Sawyer Robertson (QB)- Currently no preseason stats as of this this article being written.

Michael Trigg (TE)- Initially showed promise and potential, catching four passes for 30 yards in Dallas' preseason match-up with the Seattle Seahawks; a toe injury suffered in the same game would see him miss the next game against the Arizona Cardinals. His current status and chances at securing a spot on the 53-man roster are unknown.

Kole Wilson(WR) - Wilson signed a contract with the Cleveland Browns. He caught one catch for seven yards in the first game and then didn't have any stats in the Browns' second game.

Kobe Prentice (WR) - Prentice was recently waived by the New England Patriots.

Sidney Fugar (OL)- Waived by Dallas within a week of initially signing in favor of DJ Wingfield, another offensive lineman.

Devyn Bobby (S) - Signed with the Arizona Cardinals; however, no current preseason stats available.

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