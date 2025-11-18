Sawyer Robertson stands firm behind Dave Aranda as Baylor fights for its future
Baylor Bears’ head coach Dave Aranda’s seat has never been hotter. Baylor has dropped three of its last four, the defense has cratered statistically, and national voices are openly wondering whether a change is coming in Waco. But while the public questions his future, his quarterback made it clear he isn’t wavering. Sawyer Robertson used his appearance on Outta Pocket with RGIII to plant his flag firmly behind his head coach.
“Dude shows up, goes to work and works his butt off every single day. It’s inspiring honestly. You go to war for guys like that,” Robertson said.
“So I think that's what you saw from our team and how we responded last year. That's our leader… seeing the 3–9 year, the criticism that he took, all the stuff that he's been through, it’s inspired us to go out there and go to war for him. I got so much respect for him and I'm super thankful that he's my head coach.”
At 5–5 with Arizona and Houston remaining on the schedule, Baylor still has a realistic path to a bowl. But the conversation surrounding Aranda is no longer tied to postseason math—it’s tied to performance, trajectory, and the very visible regression on the defensive side of the ball. And while Robertson’s endorsement was powerful, the numbers suggest that coach Aranda may be in more trouble than his locker room leader is willing to admit.
The Offense Has Delivered — The Defense Hasn’t
Robertson has piloted the Big 12’s top passing offense with 3,210 yards and 29 touchdowns, carrying a unit that has been explosive, efficient, and consistently productive. Baylor has scored with anyone in the conference. But defensively, the Bears have buckled.
Baylor has allowed 40 touchdowns this season, second-most in the Big 12. They’ve surrendered 1,978 rushing yards—again second-most—and a conference-worst 23 rushing touchdowns. Through the air, opponents are completing 61.9% of their passes and have thrown 15 touchdowns, the fifth-highest total allowed in the league.
It hasn’t only been bad; it’s been historically costly. Seven of Baylor’s 2025 opponents scored either their highest or second-highest point total against a Power Four opponent when facing the Bears. That list includes Auburn (38), TCU (42), SMU (45), and Utah (55).
At home, the numbers are worse. Baylor is 6–13 against Power Four teams at McLane Stadium since 2022 and just 1–10 in what can be classified as “big games,” losing those matchups by an average of 14.2 points.
Why Robertson’s Defense Still Matters
Robertson’s support wasn’t about dismissing criticism; it was about reaffirming what the team sees every day. The quarterback has lived through the full scope of Baylor’s roller coaster—from 3–9, to 8–5 and a Texas Bowl berth, to this season’s uneven grind.
To him, Aranda’s leadership hasn’t changed. The effort hasn’t wavered. And the locker room hasn’t splintered.
Baylor’s postseason fate—and Aranda’s long-term outlook—will be shaped over the next two weeks. But inside the building, Robertson’s message was clear: the belief in the head coach remains, even if the pressure outside continues to mount.